Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty ‘sued for trademark infringement’ by another lingerie company

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty is being sued by another lingerie brand over accusations of trademark infringement, according to reports emerging today.

According to court documents obtained by Billboard, lingerie company Adore Me has filed a trademark infringement claiming Lavender Lingerie, which operates as Savage x Fenty, is infringing on its intellectual property through its use of the words “Adore Us” – something it claims is “confusingly similar” to its “Adore Me” mark.

Adore Me was launched in 2011 and says it has made “widespread, continuous and exclusive use of the Adore Me mark” in the marketing and sale of its products and services.

Savage x Fenty has used the phrase “Adore Us” in its sponsored advertising in search engines.

Adore Me claims the use of the phrase indicates that clicking the link will take users to “a site with products offered by, authorized by, or affiliated with Adore Me” when it actually takes them to the Savage x Fenty site.

The company accuses Rihanna’s lingerie brand of a “willful” attempt to “appropriate” the “substantial consumer goodwill” that it has built using the “Adore Me” phrase.

Adore Me claims to have sent Savage x Fenty a cease-and-desist letter on 4 June and additional follow-up communication on 8 June but claims neither received a response.

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line was founded in 2018 and, as of this year, was valued at $1 billion.

The brand is just one of the many business ventures the singer has been involved with.

In 2017, Rihanna launched the beauty brand Fenty Beauty, which is widely thought to have revolutionised diversity in make-up.

2019 saw the singer start fashion brand Fenty under the LVMH luxury fashion group. However, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the singer and fashion group decided to put the venture “on hold”.

The Independent has contacted Savage x Fenty for comment.