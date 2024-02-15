Zendaya stuns in daring futuristic fashion at Dune premiere in London

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zendaya dipped into the archives for a jaw-dropping look at the Dune: Part Two premiere in London.

She plays warrior Chani in the franchise and wore a robot-inspired silver one-piece with see-through panels, taken from the Mugler autumn/winter 1995 collection.

Styled by her long-term collaborator, ‘image architect’ Law Roach, Zendaya’s wet-look hair was pulled back into a low bun and a statement Bulgari necklace completed the Dune-inspired look.

The outfit is reminiscent of an updated version Beyoncé wore on her recent Renaissance world tour.

Zendaya was joined on the red carpet – which was actually made of sand – by her Dune co-stars. American actor Timothée Chalamet, who plays the lead Paul Atreides in the film, wore an ensemble by French designer Haider Ackermann.

Some of Chalamet’s most memorable red carpet looks are by Ackermann – such as the red backless look he wore to the Venice Film Festival in 2022. For the Dune premiere, he donned a boxy short-sleeved black top, a white shirt underneath and shiny metallic trousers with black detailing.

British actress Florence Pugh, who joins the cast as Princess Irulan, wore Valentino, which is no surprise as she is an ambassador for the luxury fashion house. Her chocolate brown gown was sequinned, backless and had a built-in hood, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray.

And Pugh didn’t attend the event alone: she was joined by her grandmother, Pat, who has previously walked the red carpet with her for the Venice Film Festival.

Austin Butler plays a villain in Dune: Part Two, after making a name for himself as a style star while promoting the Elvis biopic in 2022.

He didn’t disappoint for the London premiere: leaning into the trend for slouchy tailoring, her wore wide-leg black trousers, a long jacket and white tank top – all from Gucci.

Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson returns to the Dune cast as Paul Atreides’ mother, Lady Jessica. She wore a Fendi Couture gown from the spring/summer 2024 collection: a black dress with silver panels, along with a sweeping asymmetric train.

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy walked the sandy carpet in suitably dramatic fashion, fuelling rumours that she stars in Dune: Part Two. She chose an ethereal all-white look: a pleated gown with a deep V-neck and a sheer white headscarf draped over her head.

The outfit was custom-made by French fashion house Dior. Taylor-Joy is a brand ambassador and often wears Dior for her red carpet appearances – most notably a yellow ensemble for the 2021 Emmys.

Dune: Part Two will arrive in cinemas on March 1.