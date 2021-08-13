After three years of fans wondering what secret project he’s been working on, Frank Ocean has finally announced that he has launched a luxury jewellery brand.

Homer is described as being an “independent American luxury company” that comprises of bracelets, pendants, scarves and rings designed by Ocean. A press release said the pieces are inspired by the singer’s “childhood obsessions” and “heritage as fantasy”.

The 25 pieces in the first collection have been designed in New York and handmade in Italy. Prices range between £284 and an eye-watering £1.4m, and any diamonds used are grown in the brand’s own domestic laboratory.

The collection will only be available to buy at the Homer store, which opened on the Bowery in New York on Monday, filled with old school diamond setting and watch repair booths.

Speaking to the Financial Times over the weekend, Ocean said he named the collection after the Greek author of the Iliad and the Odyssey.

“Homer is considered the father of history and history is meant to endure – the same as diamonds and gold,” he said. “I know Homer used papyrus, but I’ve always liked the idea of carving history into stone.”

Explaining the Price points, Ocean said: “I don’t want our work to be any less expensive than Cartier.”

In an Instagram Video post after the launch, Ocean said: “Hand on my heart, this project has kept my mind moving and my imagination turning throughout it all. All of my work now is dedicated to my family. Everything.

“My hope is to make things that last, that are hard to destroy, set it in stone.”

The Homer launch comes nearly a year after Ocean launched a voter registration drive through his blonded website. He also appeared in a Prada campaign earlier this year.