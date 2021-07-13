Iris Law and Jada Pinkett Smith are bringing the buzz cut back

Jada Pinkett Smith has unveiled a very cool new hair style, swapping her platinum blonde pixie crop for an extreme buzz cut.

“Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed,” the actor – who turns 50 in September – wrote on Instagram reposting a photo shared by daughter Willow and adding a video showing off her new ‘do.

The post has already racked up more than 643,000 likes and thousands of comments, including lots of compliments from other celebs like actor Gabrielle Union screenwriter Lena Waithe and Tina Lawson aka Beyonce’s mum.

Pinkett Smith isn’t the only star who’s shorn off her locks recently. Model Iris Law appeared on the red carpet at Cannes showing off her blonde buzz cut at the premiere of The French Dispatch.

Iris Law poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The French Dispatch' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, July 12, 2021

The Dior Beauty ambassador – who is the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost – wore a flowing, pleated gown by the fashion house, and chose a dark red lip to complement her pale outfit.

The 20-year-old unveiled her dramatic transformation via a shoot with British Vogue revealing she will be playing punk icon Susan Lucas, better known as Soo Catwoman, in upcoming Sex Pistols biopic series Pistol.

Whether it’s for acting roles or just because they fancied a change, over the last decade we’ve seen lots of female celebrities shaving their heads, including actors Natalie Portman and Charlize Theron, models Cara Delevingne and Adwoa Aboah, and singer Halsey.

But buzz cuts aren’t about following a trend. They’re about freedom, and rejecting the idea that women ‘should’ have long hair. And as the two latest buzz cut babes prove, it’s a look you can rock at any age.