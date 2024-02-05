Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gap Inc. has tapped New York-based creative Zac Posen as their new creative director.

The fashion conglomerate, which owns Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta, is focusing its efforts on the design side of the business. On 5 February, Gap Inc. published a press release identifying the 43-year-old creator as their new Executive Vice President and Creative Director of Gap Inc., and the Chief Creative Officer of Old Navy. This decision comes from the CEO, Richard Dickson, who left Mattel this past July after about 10 years.

Posen, a graduate of Central St Martins, paved his way in the American fashion world as soon as he got to New York and has operated in the industry for over 25 years. Since starting his brand, the determined designer has played with elegant silhouettes and vibrant fabrics, dressing celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Katie Holmes, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Uma Thurman for red-carpet events. He’s also known for having an affinity for recherche structuring and ballooned skirts in his couture work.

Unfortunately, the former Parsons School of Design student had to close his company in 2019 due to “comprehensive strategic and financial review of the businesses,” per the company’s announcement.

Speaking to Vogue five years ago, Posen proclaimed: “I need to reflect and regroup, and also to look at the world we’re living in and figure what the next move is, where I can share my creativity and my love, and build another community.”

Hopefully, this new gig will inspire him. In the company’s published announcement, Dickson spoke about his decision to appoint Posen.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Zac Posen, one of America’s most celebrated designers, at the onset of an exciting new chapter for Gap Inc.,” he proclaimed. “His technical expertise and cultural clarity have consistently evolved American fashion, making him a great fit for the company as we ignite a new culture of creativity across the portfolio and reinvigorate our storied brands.”

Posen’s new role will put him in charge of design, merchandising, and marketing. He will work directly with the President and CEO of Old Navy, Haio Barbeito.

The CFDA Swarovski’s Perry Ellis Award for Womenswear recipient sees this job as an ideal opportunity now.

He noted: “Gap Inc. and its brands have shaped American fashion and pop culture for decades and there’s so much potential at Old Navy.”

“I’m eager to join Gap Inc. now as brand reinvigoration kicks up across the portfolio, rooted in great product, experiences, and a new culture of creativity,” Posen continued.