Gigi Hadid celebrates 27th birthday in all-white lace Dion Lee look

Gigi Hadid showcased her sartorial prowess as she celebrated her 27th birthday in New York City on Saturday.

The supermodel arrived at private members club Zero Bond dressed in an all-white look by Dion Lee, an Australian designer known for mixing technical fabrics with both traditional and sculptural tailoring.

Hadid looked ethereal in a flowing floor-length white lace jacket, featuring padded shoulders and a mandarin collar. She wore the garment open over a structured white lace corset, and matching sheer flared trousers.

The ensemble, crafted from a silicone lace, is from the designer’s spring/summer 2022 collection.

Hadid completed the look with ivory heels, layered pearl necklaces and a dainty gold waist belt.

The celebrations were attended by a plethora of celebrity friends and family, including siblings Bella and Anwar, fellow model Emily Ratajkowski and Blake Lively.

Ratajkowski shared a photograph of Bella presenting Hadid with a birthday cake to her Instagram story, captioning the post: “Happy birthday angel mama.”

Birthday wishes for the mother of one – who welcomed a baby daughter named Kahi with Zayn Malik in September 2020 – have poured in on social media.

Bella thanked Hadid for being “the best sister, mom, daughter, human bean ever”. “You teach me something new every day and sometimes I just smile because I feel so lucky to be your baby sister,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of pictures of the pair.

Their father, Mohamed Hadid shared a photograph of Hadid as a child and described her as the “princess of Nazareth”. He said his daughter was “self-made, hardworking, smart and loves [and] respects all people from all religious walks of life”.

“She put a smile on everyone, and she comes out the door. Greatest mother. Daughter and sisters and brother [are] going to see [she] has a heart of gold, passion and drive without a break. She is after all a Hadid,” he added.