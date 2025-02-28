Millie Bobby Brown’s best red carpet moments since turning blonde

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi has made a handful of red carpet appearances since retiring her signature brunette locks in favour of bright blonde.

Mainly thanks to the premieres of her new Netflix film, The Electric State, which is based on a Swedish comic book of the same name set in an alternate version of the 1990s, Brown has showcased a smorgasbord of red carpet looks since turning blonde.

Her latest look featured at the Madrid premiere of The Electric State, where she wore a vintage Giorgio Armani dress, previously worn by Gwyneth Paltrow for the 1998 Shakespeare In Love premiere.

The Stranger Things star channelled old-school glamour in the sheer column dress, her hair styled in sweeping Hollywood curls, and had paired the embroidered gown with a navy silk wrap.

The 21-year-old actor originally debuted her new look at the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in LA, California, last Sunday, wearing a custom Louis Vuitton peach silk gown and diamond earrings.

The statement blonde shade is inspired by Nineties bombshells including Britney Spears and Jessica Simpson.

“Millie has been blonde before, but this time we really wanted to lean into those iconic Nineties blondes for her,” explains Millie Bobby Brown’s hairstylist, Pete Burkill.

“Blonde always makes a statement, but this particular shade and style really amplify that bold, confident energy.”

Burkill suggests Brown’s new colour is leaning into a new trend of high-maintenance hairstyles.

“It’s exciting to see people embracing more high-maintenance hair looks again,” he says. “For the past decade, especially post-COVID, low-maintenance styles like balayage have dominated, which, while beautiful, meant fewer salon visits.

“Now, there’s a shift toward these ‘power blondes’ and the versatility that comes with them.”

At the LA premiere of The Electric State, Brown channelled full Pamela Anderson in a piled-up bun and an Annie’s Ibiza gown.

Only just debuting on the London Fashion Week runways a week prior, Brown stepped out in a gold embellished gown with a matching beaded bolero, inspired by the women of the Renaissance including Joan of Arc.

“My love for Leonardo da Vinci’s tireless pursuit of perfection and limitless imagination served as a guiding light throughout this collection,” says Annie Doble, founder of the London-based label Annie’s Ibiza.

Annie’s Ibiza has quickly becoming a go-to for A-listers seeking unique, scene-stealing pieces, worn by the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and Kate and Lila Moss.

Brown’s red carpet looks have leant into a warmer colour palette since turning blonde, wearing peaches and golds that steer away from the cooler whites and silvers she wore as a brunette.

With awards season still in full swing, we can’t wait to see what else Brown has up her sleeve.