Armani Privé celebrates 20 years with a shimmering show in Paris

Giorgio Armani gave a lesson in suave sophistication at haute couture week, live from the Palazzo Armani in Paris.

This year, Armani Privé celebrated 20 years, and at 90-years-old, Giorgio Armani still retains his knack for making couture look timeless.

Launched in January 2005, Armani Privé has always been seen as the jewel in the crown of the Armani empire.

“Haute couture allows me to step into a realm of fantasy and experimentation,” said Armani, “expressing my vision through the art of savoir-faire in a way no other medium can.”

Stepping onto the scene in 2005, Armani’s pure and minimalist style was a sharp deviation from Paris’s usual lavish couture, but his bias-cuts and unembellished designs brought a seductive coquettishness to haute couture week that was warmly received.

Since then, his sexy and streamlined collections have been some of the most anticipated shows in the haute couture calendar.

His spring/summer 2025 collection was entitled Lumières – inspired by the intangible and ethereal element of light.

While the collection was quintessentially Armani in regards to its nonchalant sophistication, it by no means looked dated.

The 93 looks shimmered in sultry satin and liquid-like surfaces. There were daring cut-outs, sequinned trouser suits and sumptuously draped evening gowns.

The show was authentically Giorgio – as a master of chic comfort, effortless trouser suits infused with a dash of extravagance dominated the runway.

Trousers took the centre stage in the form of slim, pleated and balloon-fit, paired with petite jackets or nonchalant blazers.

The dresses exuded the elegance and sensuality Armani is famed for, from bare backs to plunging necklines and daring cut-outs.

At 90, Armani is still he pioneer of sleek and sultry red carpet fashion.