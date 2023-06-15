Whiten up your wardrobe with summer’s hottest trends

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When the weather heats up and you want to cool down, white is the colour of summer.

From romantic broderie anglaise to sexy off-the-shoulder, to a frilly mini, white is a win-win with its flattering reflections, aura of freshness – and it’s never a big deal to accessorise.

Summer’s answer to what to wear when you want to look your best without having to try too hard, white suits all your holiday mood swings and loves high temperatures, sunshine and blue skies.

Here are some of our favourite finds, from girlie to sophisticated…

1. White off-the-shoulder top

The off-the-shoulder top isn’t going anywhere this summer, especially when the weather hots up. From Bardot-inspired to peasant style, these pretty cottons have just enough sensual softness to be worn with confidence – and a cute pair of shorts.

Threadbare Women’s White Linen Blend Strap Bardot Top, £23.99

The White Company Organic Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Jacquard Top, £89

2. White broderie belted dress

While last year’s take on broderie anglaise was all about a boho vibe, this season there’s a sense of sophistication with loop tie-waisted dresses, camp collar and flattering A-line silhouette.

Pair with flat tan sandals for the chance to show off your nude pedicure.

Damart White Broderie Anglais Dress, £69.99

Jasper Conran Daria Broderie A Line Dress, £320

3. White frill mini

It’s sort of impossible to look anything but happy and carefree in a flirty mini dress trimmed with ruffles.

And a few fun accessories such as a wide-brim hat or summer straw, large wicker basket and gypsy hoop earrings, will kick up the look a couple of notches.

V by Very Frill Detail Woven Mix Mini Dress – White, £26, Very

River Island White Broderie Frill Mini Dress, £65

4. White jumpsuit

Tailored but soft-shouldered with an effortlessly draped neckline, there’s no mistaking the glamour of a white jumpsuit.

With free-flowing wide-leg trousers, this style hero is particularly on trend with a cape sleeve – and all that’s needed is a pair of strappy sandals for summer soirées.

River Island White Cape Jumpsuit, £79

Reiss Carmen Halter Neck Linen Blend Jumpsuit, £268

5. White beach skirt

Skip the sarong with fashionista’s new must-have staple to transition from beach to bar… and beyond. Ultra-versatile, if you go for a sexy split you can still show off your best bikini while sipping on a sundowner.

Otherwise, a tiered maxi looks drop dead gorgeous with a white cotton crop top with long puffy sleeves for a statement look. Ta-da!

M&S Collection Textured Maxi Tiered Beach Skirt, £35

Next Crochet Lace Skirt, £34