If you’re lucky enough to have secured tickets for Glastonbury 2023, you’ll soon be packing up your camping gear, sunnies and snacks ready for five days of musical magic.

Wondering what to wear this year? While your wardrobe will be somewhat dictated by the weather, all being well you’ll be able to bust out some fabulous summer outfits for dancing the days and nights away.

We asked style experts for their predictions on the festival fashion trends that will be taking over Worthy Farm this year…

Crochet

“Crochet is a must-have festival fashion trend this year for so many reasons,” says Talia Johnson, senior creative manager at PrettyLittleThing, who thinks bolder is better when it comes to the boho look.

“Opt for a versatile crochet co-ord set in a vibrant colour of your choice,” she suggests.

“If the Somerset weather isn’t up to par, a crochet set can easily be matched with a faux fur coat for a really breezy day or a cropped denim jacket for a ‘just in case’ scenario.”

Celebrity stylist and presenter Kay Wyer is loving the retro 70s glam look.

“This trend is all about crochet anything and everything, like cut-out tops and wide-leg trousers teamed with embellished belts,” she says.

“If boho chic isn’t your thing, you can add a fringed jacket or shorts to a simpler, minimal outfit or accessorise your look with a crochet hat.”

Matalan Pink Swing Crochet Lace Vest Top, £19

FatFace Crochet Phone Bag, £25

Cowgirl cool

PrettyLittleThing Shape Indigo Denim Raw Hem Edge Cropped Jacket, £23 (was £25); Shape Indigo Denim Low Rise Micro Mini Skirt, £20 (was £22), boots, stylist’s ownThe cowgirl trend is still going strong, and this summer there are two ways to wear it.

“The coastal cowgirl trend is a Western-inspired style that has taken over social media this year and is simple to embrace into your festival style,” says Johnson, who recommends double denim outfits to “perfectly combat unpredictable UK weather”.

And, of course, cowboy boots: “There are so many different styles when it comes to cowboy boots, whether it’s a suede material, a fringed hem or a stitch detail, the choice is yours and you’ll certainly stand out in the crowd.”

The other, more colourful, cowgirl look is ‘Western Barbie’.

“Unlike your usual cowgirl outfit with muted tones and washed-out denim shorts, this trend is bold and vibrant,” Wyer says.

“It’s all about layering up an all-pink outfit, adorned with embellishment or metallics and paired with some eye-catching cowboy boots. Be sure to have at least one statement piece – you can’t go too far with this look.”

Oliver Bonas Glam Metallic Cowboy Hat, £29.50

Goldsmith Vintage Striped Pattern Shorts, £32.95

Suit up

A jazzy jumpsuit or printed playsuit is your shortcut to festival cool.

“From dazzling sequins to shimmery mesh, to bell sleeves and an extreme halter neck, all-in-ones are practical yet glamorous fashion statements that you can quickly throw on and go,” says Johnson.

“For even more bust support while dancing the day away, feel free to wear a brightly coloured bikini underneath to highlight the raver vibe.”

Very X Lucy Mecklenburgh Long Sleeve Bardot Beach Playsuit, £25

Mesh moment

A trend that started on the catwalks last year, mesh and macrame fabrics are big news this summer.

“Mesh can be playful and edgy or sheer and sexy, depending on how much you want to cover,” says Wyer.

“You can opt for a beachy open-knit dress or a flowy sheer ensemble, worn over a silk slip dress or a bikini and shorts. Team with a pair of statement sunglasses and some chunky boots and you’re good to go.”

River Island Orange Mesh Long Sleeve Top, £26