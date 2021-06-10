Glossier launches sale inspired by leak of secret discount code in March

Beauty brand Glossier has launched a sale inspired by the shopping frenzy sparked when a secret discount code for the site was leaked in March.

Shoppers can get 20 per cent off the entire Glossier site with no code required from now until Monday, with free shipping on orders over £30.

In March, a discount code for a huge 50 per cent off Glossier products leaked on WhatsApp before going viral on Twitter and Instagram, setting off a virtual stampede as shoppers flocked to the site to take advantage of it.

The code remained live for at least two hours before expiring around midday. The shopping frenzy spawned numerous jokes and memes on social media and Glossier became a trending topic on Twitter.

Glossier said in an Instagram post on Thursday: “Welcome to our first ever, official Friends of Glossier sale (now live on the site)!! Why? Well, in March, a secret Glossier discount code – friendsofglossier – leaded one morning.

“Oops! Those two hours were an absolute shopping frenzy (for those who were awake; namely, our friends in the UK). Ever since then, we’ve wanted to do another surprise party that everyone could come to this time.

“We discussed amongst ourselves and the Friends of Glossier sale was born!”

The cosmetics and skincare brand, which has a cult following, is known for rarely offering sales or discount codes with the exception of their annual Black Friday sale.

When the discount code leaked, some beauty fans called it “the greatest thing to have happened in 2021”, while those who missed out on the shopping bonanza were filled with regret.

One person said after the code expired: “I missed the best thing to happen in the last 12 months. My basket is full but my heart is empty.”