<p>Glossier will be available in Sephora stores in the US and Canada</p>

Glossier will be available in Sephora stores in the US and Canada

(Getty/iStock)

Glossier is coming to Sephora stores in 2023

The brand is best known for its Cloud Paint blush and Boy Brow eyebrow gel

Saman Javed
Wednesday 27 July 2022 12:40
Six years after it burst onto the beauty scene, Glossier is finally going to be available in Sephora stores.

The US-based brand announced it has partnered with the popular cosmetics and skincare products retailer in a post to Instagram on Tuesday (26 July).

“We’ve been hard at work with the goal of bringing more Glossier to more people,” Glossier said.

“Today, we’re so excited to announce our first-ever retailer partnership with @sephora! This is a huge moment and milestone for our community and one that includes all of you! We can’t wait to see you in Sephora IRL [in real life], Sephora.com, and on the Sephora App.”

The partnership will only apply to Sephora locations in the US and Canada, where Glossier will be available by 2023.

Artemis Patrick, executive vice president of Sephora, toldWWD that Glossier is already “one of the most searched brands” on its website.

Glossier quickly amassed a cult-like following when it launched in 2014, largely credited to its “your skin but better” approach to beauty.

Its best-selling products include liquid blushes (Cloud Paint), eyebrow gel (Boy Brow) and a dewy-skin serum (Futuredew).

In 2020, Glossier’s founder and then-CEO Emily Weiss issued an apology after an anonymous group who claimed to be former employees of the company, accused Glossier of racism and mistreatment.

“We’re so sorry that we didn’t create a workplace in which our retail employees felt supported in the most critical ways,” Weiss wrote on Instagram.

Weiss stepped down as CEO in May, shortly after the brand laid off 80 of its corporate employees in January.

Earlier this month, Sephora announced that it is permanently leaving Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sephora’s parent company, LVMH, said it has sold 100 per cent of its Russian business to a new local owner, Ille de Beauté.

This will allow LVMH to cease operations in the country, while ensuring its Russian employees can keep their jobs.

The company did not disclose the value of the sale.



