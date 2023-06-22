5 sandal trends that will be huge this summer

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s all about retro vibes in the footwear department this season, with Nineties and Noughties trends getting a new lease of life.

And whether you want comfy slides for walking, high heels for partying or something in between, there’s a sandal for every occasion.

From chunky to dainty, here are five sandal styles to accessorise your summer outfits…

1. Cork soles

Part of the catwalk trend for all things au naturel, cork platforms are back and they go perfectly with this season’s crochet and mesh beach dresses.

Team super-high cork sandals or wedges with faded mom jeans, or Seventies-style flares and a breezy white top for a cool city look.

Dune London Jealous Gold Cork-Platform Sandals, £100

Hush Puppies Blush Poppy Slide Sandals, £95

2. Studded sandals

Give cute and colourful outfits a high fashion edge with designer-inspired studded sandals.

Keep it classic with brown or black leather – these trendy flats will become your go-to all summer long.

La Redoute Leather Wedge Heel Sandals with Studded Details, £88

Studio Studded Tan Sandals, £9 (were £30)

3. Espadrilles

Espadrilles never really go out of style – and this season they’ve got the designer seal of approval, with Stella McCartney, Gucci and Loewe all creating luxe versions for spring/summer 2023.

Opt for low-heeled espadrilles to team with casual shorts and skirts, or chunky wedges for a ‘quiet luxury’ look.

Gaimo Flat Ankle Tie Sandals Natural, £60, Office (clothing, stylist’s own)

New Look Gold Faux Snake Metallic Espadrille Wedge Sandals, £37.99

Bobbies Cleo Espadrille Wedges in Lemon Curd, £180

4. Gladiator sandals

Part of the 2000s revival, multi-strap gladiator sandals are back in a big way this season, but with a more minimalist feel than in previous years.

Choose from chunky black leather flatforms for everyday wear, or holiday-ready raffia gladiators.

Manebi Black & Natural Raffia Gladiator Sandals, £135, Oliver Bonas

Deichmann Catwalk Ladies Black Gladiator Zip Sandals, £34.99

5. Green sandals

From handbags to heels, green accessories are all the rage right now.

Create a cool colour clash by pairing emerald heels with a pink dress, or go for a Nineties palette with lime green and tangerine orange.

Tu at Sainsbury’s Lime Twisted Strap Flat Sandals, £17

Monsoon Barely There Leather Heel Sandals Green, currently £34.50 (previously £69)