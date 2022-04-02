On Sunday 26 January, the 62nd Grammy Awards are due to take place at Staples Centre in Los Angeles, US.

The event is regarded as one of the most prestigious nights in the music industry, with this year’s nominees including the likes of Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Lewis Capaldi.

Stars who attend the glitzy occasion are known to put their best fashion foot forward on the red carpet, showcasing stunning, sartorial creations that will sometimes be remembered for years to come.

Take Jennifer Lopez, for example, who inspired the development of Google Images when the Versace dress she wore for the 2000 awards ceremony sparked an internet frenzy. Or Beyoncé, who wore a dazzling gold design by Peter Dundas for her 2017 Grammys performance, all the while pregnant with twins Sir and Rumi Carter.

One of the most memorable dresses ever worn at the Grammys – no holds barred – is the sheer, leaf-print Versace gown modelled by Jennifer Lopez in 2000. So iconic was the creation that it inspired the development of Google Images, having caused the ‘most popular search query’ Google had ever seen, according to former executive chair Eric Schmidt (Getty)

In 2010, Lady Gaga made her Grammy Awards debut, making sure to leave an impression on the red carpet. Prior to opening the awards ceremony with an unforgettable musical performance, the singer arrived at the event wearing an intergalactic look by Armani Privé, featuring numerous circular hoops and bedazzled heels (Getty)

Nominated for nine accolades, in 2017 Beyoncé delivered a rousing musical performance while pregnant with twins Sir and Rumi Carter. The musician stunned on stage in a custom Peter Dundas creation, marking the launch of the fashion designer’s eponymous brand. The ensemble depicted Beyoncé as a deity-like figure, complete with a sun-inspired headdress and a gold embellished gown (Getty)

In 2017, Rihanna showcased a modern spin on red carpet fashion, wearing an ensemble by Armani Privé featuring a large, black, ballgown skirt and an orange, embellished crop top. One of the most memorable moments of the evening came when the singer revealed her bedazzled flask while sitting in the audience (Getty)

Cardi B oozed glamour at the 2019 Grammy Awards, wearing an oyster-esque creation from Mugler’s 1995 couture collection. The rapper later thanked fashion designer Thierry Mugler for allowing her to wear the vintage gown, saying it was a ‘dream’. ‘I don’t feel like nothing could ever top this off. I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my crusty heart,’ she said in an Instagram video (Getty)

Janelle Monáe put her best foot forward at the 2019 Grammys, donning a textured Jean-Paul Gaultier dress for the red carpet. The singer completed her look with an abstract headpiece, wearing burgundy heels to match the lining of the dress (Getty)

Jennifer Lopez’s red carpet look at the awards ceremony came straight from the Ralph and Russo 2019 spring couture runway, combining an embellished, white gown with a wide-brim hat (Getty)

During the 61st Grammy Awards, a tribute was made in celebration of the 75th birthday of musical legend Diana Ross, who performed a medley of songs during the evening. The star looked positively regal in a scarlet, chiffon ballgown for her performance (Getty)

Miley Cyrus epitomised old school Hollywood glamour at the Grammy Awards, wearing a stunning, crimson gown from Zac Posen’s pre-fall 2018 collection. In November 2019, Posen announced the closure of his eponymous fashion label after 18 years (Getty )

Alicia Keys had many moments to celebrate at the 2019 Grammy Awards, which she graciously hosted. The singer wore several, eye-catching outfits throughout the night, one of the coolest of which was her combination of sparkly, high-waisted trousers, a black Alix bodysuit and a wide-brim hat. Keys wore this particular outfit while performing a medley of songs simultaneously on two pianos (Getty)

One of the most unforgettable images of Destiny’s Child is from their 2001 appearance at the Grammy Awards, during which the band won their first accolades at the awards ceremony. In true Noughties fashion, the trio wore matching green lace outfits for the occasion (PA)

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus showed off the true extent of their singing chops as they took to the stage together to sing a duet of ‘Jolene’, in honour of Parton’s prosperous career. The pair both donned dazzling outfits for the performance, Parton in angelic white and Cyrus in a yellow floral suit (Getty)

Adele was an image of elegance at the 2017 Grammy Awards, wearing a green, floor-length gown by Givenchy. The singer shared an emotional moment with Beyoncé during the awards ceremony, when Adele won the prize for Album of the Year. ‘I can’t possibly accept this award,’ Adele said, describing Beyoncé’s album Lemonade as ‘monumental’. ‘You are our light,’ Adele said to Beyoncé. ‘I love you. I always have and I always will.’ (AP)

Bebe Rexha had a star-making turn on the red carpet at the 2019 Grammys, wearing a beautiful, scarlet, ruffled gown by Monsoori. The singer had recently called out the body-shaming fashion designers who refused to dress her for the awards ceremony. ‘So all the people who said I’m thick and can’t wear dress: F**k you., I don’t wanna wear your f**king dresses,’ she said in an Instagram video (Getty)

Rihanna sparkled on stage during her performance of ‘Wild Thoughts’ during the Grammys, wearing a fuchsia, custom creation by Adam Selman. She finished off her look with a hibiscus flower placed behind her year as she sang and danced away to the DJ Khaled track, on which she is featured (Getty)

The rapper brought a touch of nostalgia to the 2018 awards ceremony, wearing a 1990s-esque ensemble for her performance of ‘Finesse’ with Bruno Mars. The performance marked Cardi B’s Grammys debut (Getty)

A month after David Bowie’s death, Lady Gaga paid homage to Ziggy Stardust, wearing the singer’s signature bright red hair and a bright blue custom creation by Marc Jacobs. Prior to the awards ceremony, which featured a tribute performance for Bowie by Gaga, she had a tattoo of the late singer inked on her left rib (Getty)

The Carters set the standard for fashionable families at the Grammy Awards when they attended in 2018, Blue Ivy and Beyoncé in contrast to one another in white and black respectively. A then-six-year-old Blue Ivy wore a white asymmetrical coat as she mingled with music royalty, while Beyoncé donned a black, cut-out, velvet design by Nicolas Jebran (Getty)

Taylor Swift brought a bright colour palette to the 2016 Grammy Awards, wearing an orange crop top and hot pink skirt combination by Atelier Versace. The singer won three accolades during the awards ceremony, for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video (Getty)