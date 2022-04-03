FASHION FEATURES
Grammy Awards: Best fashion moments ever, from Jennifer Lopez to Beyoncé
From Jennifer Lopez’ Google Images-instigating gown to Taylor Swift’s colour blocking two-piece, Laura Hampson and Sabrina Barr chart the best Grammys looks over the decades
On Sunday 3 April, the 64th Grammy Awards are due to take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, US.
The event is regarded as one of the most prestigious nights in the music industry’s calendar, with this year’s nominees including the likes of Billie Eilish, ABBA, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.
Stars who attend the glitzy occasion are known to put their best fashion foot forward on the red carpet, showcasing stunning, sartorial creations that will sometimes be remembered for years to come.
Take Jennifer Lopez, for example, who inspired the development of Google Images when the Versace dress she wore for the 2000 awards ceremony sparked an internet frenzy. Or Beyoncé, who wore a dazzling gold design by Peter Dundas for her 2017 Grammys performance, all the while pregnant with twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
Scroll below to see the best fashion moments to ever occur at the Grammy Awards.
Rihanna, 2015
Rihanna looked like a pink dream in this empire-waisted, tulle-filled dress from Giambattista Valli at the 57th annual Grammy Awards.
Jennifer Lopez, 2000
One of the most memorable dresses ever worn at the Grammys – no holds barred – is the sheer, leaf-print Versace gown modelled by Jennifer Lopez in 2000.
So iconic was the creation that it inspired the development of Google Images, having caused the “most popular search query” Google had ever seen, according to former executive chair Eric Schmidt.
Lady Gaga, 2010
In 2010, Lady Gaga made her Grammy Awards debut, making sure to leave an impression on the red carpet.
Prior to opening the awards ceremony with an unforgettable musical performance, the singer arrived at the event wearing an intergalactic look by Armani Privé, featuring numerous circular hoops and bedazzled heels.
Whitney Houston, 1994
Whitney Houston dazzled at the 1994 Grammys when she won Record of the Year for "I'll Always Love You," and Album of the Year for the soundtrack from the film The Bodyguard.
Ciara, 2016
Ciara went sky-high with her thigh slit for her 2016 Grammys outfit. Her Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture silk chiffon slip dress included pretty leopard print embellishments.
Ariana Grande, 2020
Ariana Grande brought all the glamour to the 2020 Grammys red carpet with this custom Giambattista Valli blue-grey tulle dress with matching gloves.
Beyoncé, 2017
Nominated for nine accolades, in 2017 Beyoncé delivered a rousing musical performance while pregnant with twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
The musician stunned on stage in a custom Peter Dundas creation, marking the launch of the fashion designer’s eponymous brand. The ensemble depicted Beyoncé as a deity-like figure, complete with a sun-inspired headdress and a gold embellished gown.
Lizzo, 2020
The “Truth Hurts” singer toned down her usual loud looks for something more demure at the 2020 Grammys. Lizzo paired her corseted all-white Versace gown with a faux-fur stole.
Rihanna, 2017
In 2017, Rihanna showcased a modern spin on red carpet fashion, wearing an ensemble by Armani Privé featuring a large, black, ballgown skirt and an orange, embellished crop top.
One of the most memorable moments of the evening came when the singer revealed her bedazzled flask while sitting in the audience.
Britney Spears, 2000
The same year she was nominated for Best New Artist, Britney Spears rocked her first Grammy Awards wearing a slinky Randolph Duke gown and Oscar de la Renta stole.
Cardi B, 2019
Cardi B oozed glamour at the 2019 Grammy Awards, wearing an oyster-esque creation from Mugler’s 1995 couture collection.
The rapper later thanked fashion designer Thierry Mugler for allowing her to wear the vintage gown, saying it was a “dream”. “I don’t feel like nothing could ever top this off. I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my crusty heart,” she said in an Instagram video.
Adele, 2012
Winning a total of six Grammys at the 2012 awards for her album, 21, Adele looked stunning in her custom Giorgio Armani dress.
Janelle Monáe, 2019
Janelle Monáe put her best foot forward at the 2019 Grammys, donning a textured Jean-Paul Gaultier dress for the red carpet. The singer completed her look with an abstract headpiece, wearing burgundy heels to match the lining of the dress.
Destiny’s Child, 2001
One of the most unforgettable images of Destiny’s Child is from their 2001 appearance at the Grammy Awards, during which the band won their first accolades at the awards ceremony. In true Noughties fashion, the trio wore matching green lace outfits for the occasion.
Diana Ross, 2019
During the 61st Grammy Awards, a tribute was made in celebration of the 75th birthday of musical legend Diana Ross, who performed a medley of songs during the evening. The star looked positively regal in a scarlet, chiffon ballgown for her performance.
Beyoncé, 2014
Another winner for the “Crazy in Love” singer, Beyoncé pioneered wet-look hair at the 56th Grammy Awards. Her skin-tight, see-through Michael Costello dress was a vision.
Miley Cyrus, 2018
Miley Cyrus epitomised old school Hollywood glamour at the Grammy Awards, wearing a stunning, crimson gown from Zac Posen’s pre-fall 2018 collection.
In November 2019, Posen announced the closure of his eponymous fashion label after 18 years.
Alicia Keys, 2019
Alicia Keys had many moments to celebrate at the 2019 Grammy Awards, which she graciously hosted. The singer wore several, eye-catching outfits throughout the night, one of the coolest of which was her combination of sparkly, high-waisted trousers, a black Alix bodysuit and a wide-brim hat. Keys wore this particular outfit while performing a medley of songs simultaneously on two pianos.
Bebe Rexha, 2019
Bebe Rexha had a star-making turn on the red carpet at the 2019 Grammys, wearing a beautiful, scarlet, ruffled gown by Monsoori.
Nicki Minaj, 2012
There’s dramatic red carpet dressing and then there’s Nicki Minaj. The singer wore an embroidered Versace cape to the 2012 Grammys where she was nominated for Best Album, Best Rap Album, Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance.
Jay Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter
The Carters set the standard for fashionable families at the Grammy Awards when they attended in 2018, Blue Ivy and Beyoncé in contrast to one another in white and black respectively. A then-six-year-old Blue Ivy wore a white asymmetrical coat as she mingled with music royalty, while Beyoncé donned a black, cut-out, velvet design by Nicolas Jebran.
Taylor Swift, 2016
Taylor Swift brought a bright colour palette to the 2016 Grammy Awards, wearing an orange crop top and hot pink skirt combination by Atelier Versace. The singer won three accolades during the awards ceremony, for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video.
Mary J Blige, 1996
On the night in 1996 that she came away with the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, Mary J Blige made a bold statement on the red carpet in a head-to-toe leopard print ensemble, finishing off her slick look with a pair of black sunglasses.
