Grammys 2022: All the best-dressed stars on the red carpet

Here are some of the most iconic looks at the 64th annual Grammy Awards

Amber Raiken
Sunday 03 April 2022 23:12
The 64th annual Grammy Awards are here, with stars already arriving on the red carpet to celebrate the biggest names in music.

This year’s highly anticipated event will be held in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena after the awards ceremony was pushed back from 31 January and moved from Los Angeles due to Covid concerns.

With Trevor Noah as host, and performances by Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, fans can expect to be entertained as stars turn out for the red carpet just a week after the notable 2022 Oscars.

From Laverne Cox to Toni Cornell, these are the best-dressed celebrities at this year’s Grammys.

Laverne Cox

The Inventing Anna star stunned in an all-black outfit, with a sheer dress over a crop top and spandex. She wore her hair dyed purple and accessorised with a headband with a veil.

Toni Cornell

Toni Cornell chose a black dress, with a tulle skirt and slit. She paired the dress with a Christian Dior belt and completed the outfit with a pair of combat boots.

Chelsea Handler

The television host wore a simple black off-the-shoulder dress with flower details. She accessorised with long silver earrings.

Olivia Rodrigo

The drivers license singer posed in a long, black, off-the-shoulder, dress, which had pink strips on it. For accessories, she wore long black gloves, along with a black choker and pink necklace on her neck.

Doja Cat

The Woman rapper went for an all blue, sheer, off-the-shoulder dress, which had sparkles all over it. Underneath it, she wore a blue body suit, and she completed the outfit with blocked-wedged heels.

Diplo

The American Dj chose an all black suit paired with a silver belt. He also had his hair dye blue.

