The 64th annual Grammy Awards are here, with stars already arriving on the red carpet to celebrate the biggest names in music.

This year’s highly anticipated event will be held in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena after the awards ceremony was pushed back from 31 January and moved from Los Angeles due to Covid concerns.

With Trevor Noah as host, and performances by Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, fans can expect to be entertained as stars turn out for the red carpet just a week after the notable 2022 Oscars.

From Laverne Cox to Olivia Rodrigo, these are the best-dressed celebrities at this year’s Grammys.

Laverne Cox

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Inventing Anna star stunned in an all-black outfit, with a sheer dress over a crop top and spandex. She wore her hair dyed purple and accessorised with a headband with a veil.

Toni Cornell

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Toni Cornell chose a black dress, with a tulle skirt and slit. She paired the dress with a Christian Dior belt and completed the outfit with a pair of combat boots.

Chelsea Handler

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

The television host wore a simple black off-the-shoulder dress with flower details. She accessorised with long silver earrings.

Olivia Rodrigo

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

The drivers license singer posed in a long, black, off-the-shoulder dress with pink strips. She accessorised the look with long black gloves, along with a black choker and pink necklace.

Doja Cat

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

The Woman rapper went for an all-blue, sheer, off-the-shoulder glittering gown, which she wore over a pale body suit. She completed the outfit with blocked-wedged heels.

Diplo

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

The DJ chose an all-black suit paired with a silver belt. He also had his hair dyed blue for the awards show.

Saxon Sharbino

(Getty Images)

The Poltergeist star posed in a dark green gown, which featured a cut-out detail in the middle and a high slit. She accesorised with a silver chain worn around her leg and silver heels.

Billie Eilish

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

The Happier Than Ever singer wore an all-black outfit, featuring a puffy jacket and boots. For her hairstyle, she opted to wear her black hair in a half-up, half-down style. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses.

Addison Rae

(Getty Images)

The He’s All That star arrived on the red carpet in satin white gown. She accessorised her outfit with thick, silver bracelets.

Tiffany Haddish

(Getty Images)

The comedian wore a rose gold gown, covered with sequins and featuring a bow on the back.

Carrie Underwood

(Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood chose a yellow and orange gown, with a silver sequined bodice. She completed the outfit with a yellow shawl, wrapped around her shoulders.

Sofia Carson

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Descendants star wore a dark green gown, featuring a long shawl that touched the red carpet.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

(AFP via Getty Images)

The model wore a bright pink gown with ruffles, while her husband wore an all-black tuxedo, with a velvet jacket and bowtie.

Halsey

(Getty Images)

The singer wore a black and burgundy fitted dress, paired with a large black hat. Her accessories included a diamond necklace and earrings.

St Vincent

(AFP via Getty Images)

The singer chose a sheer rose gold dress, with neon pink ruffles on the sleeves and hem of the dress.

The Kid Laroi

(Getty Images)

The Kid Laroi wore his hair dyed pink as he posed on the red carpet in an all-black suit.

Leon Bridges

(AFP via Getty Images)

Leon Bridges wore an all-white jacket and flared pants which was embellished with yellow leaves. The singer’s shoes also had a subtle green and brown floral design.

Megan Thee Stallion

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

The Savage singer chose a cheetah print gown with a slit on the leg. She completed the look with black heels and gold bangles.

Saweetie

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Grammy nominee’s outfit consisted of a neon pink crop top, skirt, and gloves. She accessorised the look with a silver choker.

Rachel Zegler

(AFP via Getty Images)

The West Side Story stare posed in a grey off-the-shoulder dress, which she accessorised with a silver necklace.

H.e.r.

(AFP via Getty Images)

The rapper wore a bright yellow jumpsuit with long orange sleeves and silver sequins. She completed the look with a pair of orange sunglasses.

Lil Nas x

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

The Old Town Road singer opted for an all-white outfit by Balmain, which featured pearl embellishments and a colourful butterfly.

Paris Hilton

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

The model chose a silver sheer dress with a matching cape, which she paired with silver gloves.

Dua Lipa

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

The New Rules singer wore a black Versace gown with gold straps that was previously worn by Donatella Versace, according to Vanity Fair. She completed the look with thick gold necklaces and bracelets.

Cynthia Erivo

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Harriet star posed in a silver gown with a belt and a slit. Underneath, she wore a long=sleeve gray top. She had her hair dyed gray and accessorised her outfit with silver rings and shoes.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

The singer went for an oversized suit, which he paired with a white shirt underneath. His look also included a bright pink beanie and black sunglasses. His wife Hailey Baldwin posed next to him in an all-white strapless gown.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

(Getty Images)

The reality television star arrived in an all-black jumpsuit, while her fiancé wore a black vest and pants.

Jared Leto

(AFP via Getty Images)

The House of Gucci star star wore a sheer v-neck shirt, paired with a black fur-lined coat and blue pants. His outfit also included white shoes and a pair of black sunglasses.

Trevor Noah

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Grammy Awards’ host posed in an a pink jacket, black pants, and a black bowtie ahead of the awards ceremony.

Lady Gaga

(Getty Images)

The singer wore a long white and black gown and a white necklace, with her hair in an updo.

Sza

(Getty Images)

The singer wore a long, sheer nude gown that was embellished with multicoloured flowers.

Avril Lavigne

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

The Complicated singer wore a black dress with ruffles and a slit at the bottom. The gown had feathers on the sleeves and Love Sux, the name of her newest album, embellished around the waist.

Chloe Bailey

(Getty Images)

The Grown-ish star arrived on the red carpet in a silver dress with a slit, and long cape in the same fabric.

Brandi Carlile

(AFP via Getty Images)

The singer went for black pants and white shirt, paired with a colourful jacket and belt.

Bts

(Getty Images)

The boy band opted to wear different coloured suits. From left to right, V wore a burgundy suit and tie with a purple shirt, Suga wore a white suit, Jin had a brown suit on, Jungkook posed in blue jacket and pants, Rm also wore purple and burgundy, Jimin chose a blue suit, and J-Hope wore all white.

Ben Platt

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Politician star wore a light blue shirt, with ruffles on it, paired with a dark blue bowtie. He also posed in a black jacket and pants.

Lily Aldridge

(AFP via Getty Images)

The model attended the awards show in a long black dress with multiple straps. She acessorised her outfit with a silver bracelet and black heels.

Kali Uchis

(AFP via Getty Images)

Kali Uchis opted for a green corset dress, along with gold jewellery and green shoes.

Finneas

(Getty Images)

The artist wore silver pants and a purple suit jacket, with a gray vest and a black shirt underneath. He completed his outfit with a large flower pinned to his jacket.