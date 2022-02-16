Primark and Greggs: Every look from this year’s weirdest fashion collaboration

Primark and Greggs have released the first look at their upcoming limited edition fashion collaboration.

The popular bakery chain confirmed the partnership last week after mannequins at several Primark stores were spotted holding Gregg’s vegan sausage rolls and signature steak bakes.

The collection is made up of just 11 items including Greggs-themed shoes, underwear and tracksuits, and will be available at 60 Primark stores across the country from Saturday 19 February.

The range features two T-shirts, one in black with a picture of a sausage roll on the front and another in Greggs’ signature blue.

The collection features a tracksuit (Greggs/Primark)

There is also a grey hoodie with the Greggs logo and the message “It’s a pastry thing” written along one arm.

Additionally, fans can get their hands on Greggs-themed bucket hats in blue and black.

There are a number of accessories (Greggs/Primark)

Alongside the fashion line, Primark’s flagship store in Birmingham is hosting the world’s “largest Greggs”, opening a new café named “Tasty by Greggs”.

The 130-seater café, which opened this weekend, offers a menu of the bakery’s most popular items, such as its sausage rolls, bakes, pizza and sweet treats.

There are two T-shirt options (Greggs/Primark)

Separately, a pop-up boutique housing the fashion collection is opening in London’s Dean Street, Soho, on Thursday 17 February to give fans a first look at the collection.

News of the collaboration has received a mixed response on social media, leaving some baffled and others excited.

“It’s about time we could purchase Greggs merchandise. I hope they bring out more,” one fan said.

“This is LITERALLY my perfect mash-up,” another wrote.

A third commented: “No one can stop me. I am getting this. Whatever the cost. No matter how far I have to go, I will buy this.”

Others are less convinced. “This country has reached a new low,” one Twitter user said.

Another asked: “Why, oh why, would you want to channel sausage roll chic?!!! Bizarre.”