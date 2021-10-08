Gucci celebrates 100th birthday with pop-up café in Shoreditch

Gucci has opened a pop-up community space and café in London in celebration of its 100th anniversary.

Named Gucci Circolo, the Shoreditch-based space is hard to miss as both walls have been covered in the Italian designer’s trademark “G” print logo.

The building, which is the former home of Ghanian-British architect Sir David Adjaye encompasses a café, a bookstore and a boutique store.

Gucci Circolo Shoreditch (Gucci)

The boutique showcases pieces from Gucci 100, a collection that celebrates the past century of the brand.

Gucci said the space offers a “multi-sensory experience”, and also includes a listening lounge where it will play vinyls curated by the likes of Billie Eilish, Arlo Parks and Sir Elton John, and host workshops and other events.

The café is situated on the building’s top floor. During the week, Gucci said it will serve as an area for work meetings and space for London’s “creative communities” to connect.

Gucci Circolo Shoreditch (Gucci)

Last month, Gucci launched a new online store called “Gucci Vault”, which stocks the brand’s vintage items alongside creations by emerging designers, such as Bianca Saunders and Priya Ahluwalia.

“Completely out of the blue, I got a message from Gucci. I thought it was an advertisement or spam,’’ Ahluwalia told reporters at Milan Fashion Week.

“When I realised it was real, I was extremely happy.”

Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, said the brand decided on the name because “a vault is a storage place for beautiful things”.

“It’s related to my passion for vintage. It is clear I love vintage,” Michele said, as reported by AnOther magazine.

“I love old things, they are present in my life with contemporary things. These things are from the past, we are in the present but this may be an introduction to the future,” he said.

The vault’s launch collection, which has now sold out, included the brand’s signature Jackie bag in white, stockings, dresses and a vintage leather wardrobe.

Gucci Circolo is now open to the public and does not require a booking.