Gwen Stefani’s wedding dress featured a sweet tribute to her sons

Gwen Stefani paid homage to her three children and new husband on her wedding day with sweet added details to her bridal veil, and a second dress she wore to the wedding reception.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer tied the knot with Blake Shelton in Oklahoma on 3 July, after becoming engaged in October 2020.

In a heart-warming tribute to their newly blended family, the mother-of-three donned a chapel-length veil embroidered with the names of her sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo Rossdale, and her new husband.

A series of photographs from the day, which were posted to her Instagram, revealed that Stefani chose two custom-made dresses from Vera Wang for the nuptials.

For the wedding ceremony, she wore a lily-white silk georgette and hand-tumbled tulle high-low gown, featuring a plunging neckline and a cutaway back.

A lengthy veil was flanked by two white roses, and her family’s names – in a typeface similar to the one which appeared on her “Love. Angel. Music. Baby.” album cover – traced its outer-border.

In line with her pretty-meets-punk style, she departed from convention and opted for white stiletto-heeled cowboy boots. Her platinum blonde hair was styled in a top-knot bun, while her signature red lip completed the look.

In the evening, Stefani changed into another Vera Wang creation, this time a mini dress featuring a tulle skirt and bustier with a sweetheart neckline.

The dress was finished with a pair of hand-sewn love birds, symbolising the newlywed couple, and three baby love birds, representing her sons.

“You need a party dress when you get to marry Blake Shelton,” the singer wrote on Instagram alongside a black and white picture of the ensemble.

Stefani accessorised the look with a shorter veil that was decorated with floral appliqués and a white bow.

Designer Vera Wang also shared pictures of the bride on her social media, writing that Stefani’s wedding gown had been inspired by “romance” and her reception dress by “fun”.

Shelton and Stefani met in 2014, when they both worked as coaches on singing competition The Voice. Stefani’s sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, are from her previous marriage to singer Gavin Rossdale, which ended in 2016.