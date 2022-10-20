How to do bright dopamine dressing this autumn/winter

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The ‘dopamine dressing’ trend – choosing garments in mood-boostingly bright hues – started during the pandemic when we all needed a bit of a pick-me-up, and was still going strong throughout summer.

For many of us, it’s easy to incorporate vivid colours into our wardrobe during the sunny months, but just because autumn has arrived doesn’t mean you have to abandon zesty yellows, punchy pinks and brilliant blues altogether.

“The days are getting shorter and darker and so is our mood, but the answer isn’t to cocoon ourselves in monochrome shades,” says celebrity stylist Gemma Sheppard, who recently launched her debut fashion collection Out Of Office on QVC (qvcuk.com).

“Now is the time to return those muted options to the back of the closet and opt instead for some colourful hues to brighten our days – and our dispositions!”

Here, fashion experts share their tips for keeping the feel-good fashion vibes going during autumn/winter…

Cool coats

“Wrapping yourself in a brightly coloured coat is one of the easiest ways to adopt dopamine dressing, and allows for a versatility in how you team it,” says Caroline Young, fashion writer and author of The Colour Of Fashion.

For a really vibrant look, team your coat with bright separates, or opt for neutral tones “such as blacks or beiges”, says Young. “There are many different outerwear options on the high street, including candyfloss and shocking pink, emerald and lime, and canary yellow.”

Match your mood

Forget fashion ‘rules’ about what colours suit your hair or skin tone – let your mood dictate your style choices.

“Colour is a powerful tool in making us feel good,” says Young, “With blue being tranquil and calming, green connecting us to nature, yellow bringing sunny and optimistic vibes, and pink seen as a flirty, feminine and subversive colour.”

Look to the autumn/winter catwalks for inspiration too, she adds: “Valentino has created an entire pink collection in the exact same shade, as modelled by Zendaya in its advertising, and we’re also seeing zingy oranges and grassy greens for jackets, trousers, jumpers and blouses.”

Add a pop of colour

“If you don’t want to go head-to-toe in colour, choose one key piece and then style your other pieces around it in more neutral colours,” says Sheppard. “A great cobalt blue jumper will look fabulous with a pair of cigarette trousers, or a red skirt will pop against a tan blouse.”

Alternatively, style a more muted outfit with bold accessories such as “a bright orange handbag, a fuchsia pink scarf, a yellow pair of earrings”, she says. Statement trainers or boots are also a fab way to zhuzh up your look.

“Remember, when accessorising, less is more,” Sheppard adds. “As Coco Chanel famously said: ‘Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take at least one thing off.'”

Statement suits

“Trouser suits are also proving popular this season,” says Young, with relaxed-fit tailoring a major trend among celebs and influencers.

“Match your wide-legged trousers with your loose jacket in burnt orange, crimson or electric blue.”

Vibrant prints

Colour blocking isn’t the only way to do dopamine dressing – you can mix it up with trendy prints.

“Introducing patterns to your wardrobe may seem daunting, but if you start off with a subtle design that includes a pop of colour, you’ll be surprised how much it can lift a neutral outfit,” says Sheppard.

“You could try a simple stripe or check if you’re not used to wearing patterns, or if you fancy being a bit more daring, introduce some animal print – my favourite!”

Winter warmers

For a double whammy of feel-good fashion, go for touchably soft knitwear in warm hues such as coral, mustard or lipstick red.

“A bright and cosy sweater is also a great way of bringing colour therapy into your outfits,” says Young.

“Whether that’s worn on top of a white blouse, or pairing it with complementary – or even clashing – colours, such as orange and purple – a psychedelic combination.”

Marks and Spencer Collection Feather & Down Drawstring Waist Puffer Coat in Washed Green, £89; Collection Cotton Rich Slogan Crew Neck Sweatshirt in Bright Green, £27.50; Pure Cotton Striped Oversized Girlfriend Style Shirt, £25; Collection Faux Leather Pleated Midi Skirt in Black, £45; Collection Stone Leather Chelsea Flatform Ankle Boots, £69

JD Williams Red Crepe Single Breasted Blazer, £60; Animal Print Short Sleeve Longline Boxy Top With Mock Horn Buttons, £15 (was £20); Red Crepe Wide Leg Trousers, £35; Shoulder Bag With Feature Chain, £17 (was £34)

Out Of Office Cashmere Blend Wool Long Line Sweater With Detachable Scarf, £167.40 (was £198) QVC

Roman Red Curve Textured Animal Print Tunic Dress, £38

Oliver Bonas Orange Animal Button Jumper, £59.50

River Island Purple Metallic Long Sleeve Top, £40

Very Judi Love High Waist Tailored Trousers Pink, £16.75 (were £35)

New Look Blue Leopard Print Crepe Midi Skirt, £19.99

Gola Pearl Yellow Leather Trainers, £75, Oliver Bonas