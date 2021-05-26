H&M X Brock Collection: First Look At The Upcoming Collaboration

High street fashion outlet H&M recently revealed their new collection in collaboration with Brock Collection.

The new pieces are the high street retailer’s latest collaboration with a designer label - previously they have worked with designers like Simone Rocha, Good News, The Vampire’s Wife and Giambattista Valli, among others.

This time, the store has worked with women’s luxury label Brock Collection, founded by LA-based design duo Laura Vassar Brock and Kristopher Brock in 2014.

Their clothing has been worn by stars like Alison Brie and Adele, and now in collaboration with the Swedish high street store, the pieces are as accessible as they are pretty.

The collection launches on Tuesday 1 June. If previous collaborations are anything to go by, you should find them online between around 8am and 9am.

Brock Collection is known for having a feminine romantic style to their designs, and their collaboration with H&M is no different.

In a slightly more casual and inexpensive way, the designers have brought their signature faded floral prints and corset-style tops to the high street.

(H&M)

H&M note of the collection: “The focus is on modern romance — approachable opulence mixed with streetwise ease and a nod to past decades.”

“Country florals, tie-up shoulder straps and corset-like details emphasise the craftsmanship, while the feminine silhouettes and contrast with denim pieces are flattering and exude a city edge.”

(H&M)

The range includes dresses, tops, denim, shoes and accessories which have been made using more sustainable materials such as organic linen, organic cotton, recycled cotton and recycled polyester.

Brock Collection’s designers Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock said: “Brock Collection has always been about connecting the threads between uptown polish paired with a down to earth ease, which we are so happy to bring to a new audience.

“Each piece in the collection is special and carries a certain romantic charm, but is totally effortless.”