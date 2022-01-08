H&M launches knitwear collection for dogs

H&M has launched a new knitwear line for dogs.

The high street brand’s new range is cartoon-themed, with the colourful jumpers featuring embroidered characters, including Mickey Mouse and Snoopy.

They come in a variety of shades, including grey, cream, and lilac and range in price from £9.99 tp £17.99.

On the lilac Snoopy jumper, the item description on H&M’s website reads: “Jumper for a dog in a soft knit with a terry appliqué on the back.

“Ribbed collar and ribbing around the front legs and at the back. The polyester content of the dog jumper is recycled.”

Other new items in the brand’s dog collection include a quilted jacket, a furry white teddy jumper, and a dog bed.

H&M already sells several items for dogs, including fleece-lined jackets, and collegiate appliqued sweatshirts modeled on traditional American high school jumpers.

The retailer also sells Christmas-themed jumpers for dogs in addition to fancy dress items, such as Santa Claus outfits.

It also sells accessories, such as leashes, bowls, and toys.

H&M is not the only high street label selling clothing for dogs.

In October, River Island launched its own dog clothing collection.

The collection includes raincoats, monogrammed jumpers, leashes, handkerchiefs and other accessories such as dog harnesses in small, medium and large dog sizes, with prices ranging from £10 to £30.

Meanwhile, in February, Zara launched its own fashion line for dogs.

The range, which is available to buy online, featured everything from doggy-sized jackets and hoodies to bodysuits and even neckerchiefs.

According to a recent report by global market research company Mintel, half of UK adults own a pet, with 30 per cent of these owners saying they feel it is very important that their pet keeps up with all the latest trends in clothing and grooming styles.