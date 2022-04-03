Hailey Bieber shares ‘lazy’ makeup routine following blood clot scare

Hailey Bieber has shared her “fast and lazy” makeup routine on TikTok just weeks after she was admitted to hospital with a blood clot in her brain.

The model, who was admitted to hospital with “stroke-like symptoms” in March, appears to have made a full recovery following the medical scare.

The 25-year-old took to TikTok this week to share her skincare and makeup routine for those who are short on time.

Posting two videos to show the full routine, in the first video Bieber uses a face spray, serum and her “favourite moisturiser” which is part of her upcoming beauty brand, Rhode.

She said the goal of her skin prep was to “get that glowing skin” before she puts on her makeup.

Using a beauty blender, Bieber then applied Kosas Revealer Concealer, followed by Olio e Osso Lip Cheek Tinted Balm in Apricot and a Marc Jacobs highlighter.

For her brows she used Milk Makeup Kush Fiber Eyebrow Gel, and her lips were lined with Makeup Forever Artist Colour Pencil and topped off with Image Skincare Ormedic Sheer Pink Lip Enhancement.

“The most important thing for me, when doing my own makeup or getting my makeup done, is the skincare underneath it,” Bieber explained. “The base for the makeup, the skin needs to be super dewy, super hydrated. I feel like that’s how I achieve glowy looking makeup.”

When demonstrating the lip liner, Bieber said she only overlines the cupid’s bow and the rest follows her natural lip shape.

Instead of applying mascara, Bieber opted just to curl her eyelashes to complete the look.

Bieber has been working on her beauty brand Rhode for the past two years after initially filing the trademark request for Hailey Rhode Beauty in April 2020.

Rhode is Bieber’s second name and there is already an Instagram account set up for Rhode Skin, but there are no posts to the account yet.

In an interview with Wall Street Journal earlier this year, Bieber explained that her role at the brand is “creative of everything”.

“Putting together the packaging and the colours and the aesthetic,” she continued

“I know what I want to give to people. The whole ethos of my brand is access to really good quality products that are really affordable. I just don’t see why a $200 cream has to be the answer to good skin.”