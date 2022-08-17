Hailey Bieber says her style is inspired by Princess Diana: ‘She did what she wanted’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hailey Bieber’s approach to her personal style is inspired by the late Princess of Wales, the model and Rhode founder has said.

Bieber previously paid tribute to Princess Diana in a 2019 shoot for Vogue Paris, in which she recreated some of the royal’s infamous paparazzi shots and style choices.

In the photographs, Bieber donned an oversized blazer, paired with relaxed fit jeans and cowboy boots. In another she wears a red sweatshirt over cycling shorts.

Sharing the images to Instagram at the time, Bieber said she “looked to [Diana] for style inspiration for as long as I can remember”. “Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy,” she added.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Bieber said she has a fluid approach to her personal style, and “dreams up different vibes” depending on the event, whether it be a friend’s wedding or a vacation.

She largely credited this to Diana. “I was really inspired by the fact that she was the most-looked-at woman in the world at that time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style,” Bieber said.

“She really expressed herself through her style despite being in the position she was in.”

Bieber also reflected on being in the public eye. The businesswoman has an Instagram following of more than 46 million, with swathes of TikTok users often recreating her street style looks.

She said this can sometimes make her feel anxious when getting dressed, as she knows her outfit will be seen by millions of people.

“I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself,” she explained.

“Even if I’m just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!”