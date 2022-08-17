The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Hailey Bieber says her style is inspired by Princess Diana: ‘She did what she wanted’
‘She really expressed herself through her style despite being in the position she was in’
Hailey Bieber’s approach to her personal style is inspired by the late Princess of Wales, the model and Rhode founder has said.
Bieber previously paid tribute to Princess Diana in a 2019 shoot for Vogue Paris, in which she recreated some of the royal’s infamous paparazzi shots and style choices.
In the photographs, Bieber donned an oversized blazer, paired with relaxed fit jeans and cowboy boots. In another she wears a red sweatshirt over cycling shorts.
Sharing the images to Instagram at the time, Bieber said she “looked to [Diana] for style inspiration for as long as I can remember”. “Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy,” she added.
In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Bieber said she has a fluid approach to her personal style, and “dreams up different vibes” depending on the event, whether it be a friend’s wedding or a vacation.
She largely credited this to Diana. “I was really inspired by the fact that she was the most-looked-at woman in the world at that time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style,” Bieber said.
“She really expressed herself through her style despite being in the position she was in.”
Bieber also reflected on being in the public eye. The businesswoman has an Instagram following of more than 46 million, with swathes of TikTok users often recreating her street style looks.
She said this can sometimes make her feel anxious when getting dressed, as she knows her outfit will be seen by millions of people.
“I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself,” she explained.
“Even if I’m just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies