Should I wash my hair after every workout? All your exercise and haircare questions answered

When it comes to self-expression, hair and beauty is the main gateway if you’re relegated to a uniform. For this years Olympians, we’ve certainly seen an array of hairstyles from tight braids to flowing free locks.

open image in gallery Women’s Olympians have sported pony tails, braids and buns throughout the event (Alamy/PA)

Team GB runner and gold medallist, Keely Hodgkinson, has even been known to sport half up-half down styles, while gymnast Simone Biles often opts for a messy bun during her routines.

open image in gallery Simone Biles often dons a tight bun, perhaps to avoid tangling (Alamy/PA)

When it comes to heavy sweating, finding the best hairdos that cater for hygiene, practicality and style can seem like a minefield. We hear from haircare experts their tips for hacking hair while exercising.

1. Should you always put your hair up when exercising?

The general consensus seems to be to always put your hair up when working out. “Hair should be put up when exercising to prevent it from tangling, getting caught in equipment or affecting your performance,” says trichologist, Anabel Kingsley. “A low-traction braid, or a bun work well to keep hair completely out of the way.”

However, if you’re inspired by Olympians’ locks such as those of Sha’Carri Richardson, this doesn’t always have to be the case. “For less strenuous activities, such as light weightlifting or stretching, you don’t necessarily need to put your hair up, especially if you don’t tend to sweat much,” says Nicole Petty, hair expert from Milk + Blush.

open image in gallery Sha’Carri Richardson is known for experimenting with her hair on the track and leaving it long (Alamy/PA)

Be careful not to fall into the trap of overworking your hair follicles. As founder of Hair Rehab London, Lauren Pope notes, “Continuously pulling long hair up into tight hair styles when exercising, especially with hair extensions, can be heavy and strenuous on the roots, potentially causing breakage and hair loss. It’s important to alternate hairstyles to give your hair a break.”

2. Do you have to wash your hair after every strenuous workout?

Your scalp is a continuation of the skin on your body. Many say you shouldn’t wash your hair more than once a week, but this is not the case. “Sweat build up on the scalp can cause scalp spots and lead to blocked hair follicles,” says Pope.

However, if you’ve done a session of Pilates that hasn’t involved excess sweating, you don’t necessarily need to wash your hair if you have done the day previously. “We don’t all have time to wash our hair after every workout, and although this would be preferable as it makes sure that the scalp is clean, applying a dry shampoo is a good alternative (although not a permanent replacement),” says Kingsley.

“If you aren’t keen on repeatedly using a dry shampoo, you can also give your hair a quick blast with your hair dryer on the cool setting,” says Petty. “This will help dry the sweat and prevent bacteria from building up on your scalp, helping your hair stay smelling fresh.”

open image in gallery (Look Fantastic/PA)

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo 198ml, £26.95, Look Fantastic

3. What is the best way to deal with a long fringe when getting sweaty?

If you’re on a no hair-wash day – a fringe can be your worst enemy. “Unfortunately, there’s no getting around a fringe getting sweaty unless you pin it back,” says Petty. “The hair around your face is typically the finest, most delicate hair. So, you should take extra steps to keep it safe from sweat damage.”

If you can’t stand the idea of pinning back your fringe with bobby pins or hairclips, look to sweatbands that can absorb your sweat before it soaks into your hairline.

Alternatively, post-work out, you can wash the fringe section only with a little shampoo, suggest Pope, as it takes far less time to dry and style.

open image in gallery (Mimi and Lula/PA)

Mimi & Lula Mixed Acetate Clips, £4 (was £8)

open image in gallery (Lululemon/PA)

Lululemon Women’s Luxtreme Training Headband, £10

4. What are the best hairstyles for long hair?

Some hairstyles can be more damaging for your hair than others. Particularly while working out, the main priority is to usually keep it tight, slick and out the way. However, this isn’t always the right way forward. “A high ponytail or tight ballet bun can put too much tension on your roots, leading to breakage or even tension alopecia,” says Petty.

open image in gallery Ballet buns are among the hairstyles that cause the most long-term damage to hair (Alamy/PA)

Johan Hellstrom, hairdresser to Olympic gold medallist Sarah Sjostrom, says “One important factor is to make sure the hair is not put up when wet if you intend to keep it in a bun for a longer period.”

The key is to rotate your hairstyles throughout the week to ensure there isn’t too much repeated tension on one area of the scalp. “For longer layers, try and alternate with a half-up look, or a low plait tied using a silk scrunchie,” says Pope. “This keeps hair out the way, free from tangling and minimises breakage.”

open image in gallery (Hair Rehab London/PA)

Hair Rehab LDN® Luxury 100% Silk Scrunchies 5 Piece Skinnies Set, £18.99

5. Holy grail hair essentials for exercising regularly

If you’re exercising on a weekly basis, there are some key products you should have in your hair canon. “Use a clarifying shampoo no more than once per week to thoroughly cleanse your hair, remove any build up and rejuvenate your locks,” advises Petty.

open image in gallery Thoroughly shampooing and doing a hair mask once a week is essential for frequent exercise (Alamy/PA)

A high-quality hair oil is also integral to your haircare routine. Although you may think it to be counterintuitive by adding more grease to the scalp, “a hair oil can work wonders as a pre-workout treatment. The oil creates a barrier against sweat while hydrating your locks. Best of all, the heat from your workout will help it to penetrate your lengths more,” says Petty.

If you want something more nourishing, a hair mask is a great product to implement if you’re going to be washing your hair straight after your workout. This is a trick used by a range of celebs, “Ralph Lauren’s wife used to jog in Central Park with the Elasticizer in her hair!” says Kingsley, “Multitasking by putting a hair mask in while exercising is a great idea, as it also serves as hair gel to keep hair in place.”

open image in gallery (Look Fantastic/PA)

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Intensive Treatment 150ml, £38, Look Fantastic

open image in gallery (Hello Klean/PA)

Hello Klean Hard Water Shampoo, £18

open image in gallery (Space NK/PA)

Olaplex Nº.7 Bonding Oil – 30Ml, £28, Space NK