How to do Halloween make up and still take care of your skin

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Halloween is a time for getting creative with make-up, but that means your skin can take a real battering.

“Halloween make up can irritate the skin as it often contains more artificial chemicals or heavy metals for glitter than usual make up products do,” explains Dr Kajal Babamiri, a GP with a specialist interest in skin and wellness at CLNQ.

“Since the make up is often applied more heavily, this can also clog pores, causing more breakouts or irritation.”

So how can you get the perfect spooky look – without the horrors of bad skin the next day?

Check the ingredients

What you put on your skin is important.

“We recommend checking the products and looking for fragrance-free or alcohol-free products. You should avoid heavy metals such as lead or cobalt, and also artificial dye,” suggests Babamiri.

Wear a primer

A primer is a base layer that holds your make up in place – but it could also have other uses.

“One of the most important considerations is to apply a protective base or make up primer. This adds an additional layer of protection for the skin,” says Babamiri.

Many primers, such as the Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base, £52 (50ml), report skincare benefits beneath your make up.

Use skincare beauty hybrids

Many brands now combine skincare and make up. Brands like Jones Road, TULA and Glow Hub have been releasing a wide range of skincare-infused make-up products.

Beauty expert and Glow Hub founder Tiffany Salmon says: “By using skincare-infused make up, you can combat some of the potential damage by nourishing your skin with moisturising ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin, creating a protective barrier between your skin and make up.”

Hydrate at every step

Thick make up for some can be super drying, particularly in spots like your under eyes.

“Locking in moisture is key. Hyaluronic acid will be your skin’s best friend to help keep dryness at bay. You can use a moisturiser with hyaluronic acid already in it or combine it with your moisturisers and gently apply it before your make up,” says Caroline Barnes, professional make up artist and Cetaphil partner.

But be sure to “allow your lotions and creams to settle into your skin for about 10 minutes before you start applying your foundation,” to stop your make up ‘pilling’.

Give it a mean clean

To keep your skin healthy, you need to remove all of your make up at the end of the day.

“Always opt for a double cleanse when removing lots of heavy make up,” advises Barnes.

“First step, use an oil-based cleanser to loosen and emulsify make up. Remove pigments with a flannel and warm water. Next step, use a cleanser that suits your skin type to clean your skin. Using two formulas will ensure your skin is left beautifully clean and problem-free.”