Harrods launches cult-favourite US salon Drybar in the UK

Renowned hair salon Drybar is coming to the UK exclusively through Harrods’ beauty halls in Knightsbridge and H beauty locations.

The California-based salon chain is beloved for offering customers a quick, accessible and elevated blow-dry experience, from party styles and updos to everyday hair care.

From today, Thursday 27 January, UK customers can book an appointment online and go to the luxury department store in Knightsbridge to try out the iconic blow-dry only salon.

The services will open at H beauty locations in Milton Keynes and Lakeside in Thurrock from Friday 28 January, and at H beauty Edinburgh in February. More openings will arrive throughout 2022, Harrods said.

Drybar in Harrods’ beaut hall in Knightsbridge (Harrods/Drybar)

As part of its launch, Drybar is offering a cocktail-inspired menu with eight styles for clients to choose from, including The Manhattan (a straight, smooth style), Old Fashioned (“Hollywood vintage waves”), The Mai Tai (beachy waves) and The Uptini (an updo style).

Clients can also get add-on style options from the salon’s braid bar. Those aged 10 and under can also be treated with a “Sweet Lemonade” style.

Annalise Fard, beauty director at Harrods, said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching the Drybar brand exclusively into the UK for the very first time.

(Harrods/Drybar)

“As a leading authority in luxury and the beauty space, we are renowned for bringing game-changing services and quality products from around the globe to our Harrods and H beauty clients.

“Visitors to our Drybar locations can pop by for a quick blow-dry before an exciting event, between meetings, or ahead of spontaneous date night and will leave looking and feeling their best.”

To coincide with the arrival of Drybar, Harrods is also stocking the salon’s product line, which includes shampoo and conditioners, styling products and tools. The range is available to buy in Harrods’ beauty halls, H beauty locations and on the Harrods website.

Drybar was founded in 2008 by US entrepreneur Alli Webb to focus solely on offering blow-dries. The company grew quickly and began franchising in 2012, opening 150 shops in 29 states.