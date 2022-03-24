Harry Styles wears Molly Goddard on third album cover

Harry Styles is dressed head-to-toe in Molly Goddard on the cover of his upcoming album.

The former One Direction member, who recently delved into the beauty world with debut brand Pleasing, sent the internet into a frenzy on Wednesday 23 March as he announced his new album is coming on 20 May.

Harry’s House is his first project in three years since his second studio album, Fine Line, was released in December 2019.

On the cover, he stands on the ceiling of a minimalist living room decorated with mid-century furniture.

He appears pensive as he gazes at the floor, one hand on his hip and the other to his mouth as if he’s about to come to a decision.

He’s dressed in a flowing, white shirred blouse with fine red embroidery and Peter Pan collar.

It’s paired with wide-leg blue jeans, decorated with a single red and pink flower on one back pocket.

The look is completed with a pair of the London-based designer’s white Albie ballet pumps, which tie at the ankles.

Goddard also shared the image on her own Instagram page, writing that she had customised pieces from her spring/summer 2022 unisex and menswear collection for Styles.

While the outfit is a somewhat departure from Styles’ signature bold looks – he’s known for his affinity to high-waisted trousers, bold patterns and pearl necklaces – the decision to wear Goddard is true to his playful approach when it comes to non-gendered dressing.

Styles famously wore a Gucci dress on the cover of Vogue in December 2020, telling the fashion magazine that he believes the “barriers” between what is considered men’s clothing and women’s clothing are “crumbling away”.

“Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with,” he said.

“Once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing.

“Now I’ll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it. I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it’s like a superhero outfit.”

Goddard, whose voluminous candy-coloured gowns have been seen on the likes of Rihanna, Nicola Coughlan and Jodie Comer, debuted her first menswear/unisex collection in 2020.

“We made one suit for a man and a woman – for anyone – to wear,” the designer told Vogue at the time. “It didn’t feel like too much pressure, because whoever wore it wore it.”

Styles’ full look is available to buy from Molly Goddard here.