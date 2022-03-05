Hermès, Chanel and Gucci among luxury fashion brands to close Russian stores
The UK, the US and the EU have imposed sanctions on Russia
Luxury fashion brands such as Hermès, Chanel and Gucci will temporarily cease trading in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Hermès, maker of the Birkin bag, and Richemont, which owns Cartier, were among the first parent companies of fashion brands to announce store closures, followed by LVMH, Kering and Chanel.
LVMH owns brands like Kenzo, Givenchy and Christian Dior, while Kering is the parent company to fashion houses like Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Saint Laurent.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday 24 February. Since then, the UK, the US and the EU have imposed sanctions on Russia.
In a LinkedIn post, Chanel wrote: “Given our increasing concerns about the current situation, the growing uncertainty and the complexity to operate, Chanel decided to temporarily pause its business in Russia.”
LMVH confirmed to Reuters that all of its 124 stores in Russia will close, but it will continue to pay its 3,500 employees in the country.
Kering, LMVH and L’Oreal, one of the world’s leading beauty companies, have all pledged financial support to help Ukrainian refugees.
It’s estimated that over 1 million Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia invaded a little over a week ago.
Ikea has also announced that it has suspended activities in Russia and Belarus due to the war.
In a statement posted to its website, it said that the Ikea Foundation has donated €20 million (£17 million) for humanitarian assistance to those who have been forcibly displaced as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.
Other fashion brands like Asos, Nike and Boohoo have also ceased trading in Russia.
Asos said in a statement earlier this week that it’s priority is the “safety of its colleagues and partners in Ukraine and Russia”.
“Against the backdrop of the continuing war, Asos has decided that it is neither practical nor right to continue to trade in Russia, and has therefore today suspended our sales there,” the statement read.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies