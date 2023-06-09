6 innovative self-tan products to help you get your best-ever faux glow

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Every fake tan devotee has their Holy Grail formula – the one that glides on like a dream and leaves you with the perfect, streak-free, naturally bronzed glow.

While it’s tempting to stick with a trusty favourite, with skincare innovations happening all the time you could be missing out on an even better bronze if you don’t deviate from your usual routine.

Right now, there’s a host of hot new sunless tanning lotions, mists and foams that beauty buffs are loving – just in time for summer.

Here are six self-tan launches that could become your next go-to…

1. Bondi Sands Technocolor Emerald 1 Hour Express Self Tanning Foam, £19.99

Introducing not one but four new formulas, Bondi Sands Technocolor range of one-hour foams is designed to suit different skin tones and avoid any orangey-ness.

Sapphire creates a cool-toned tan for fair skin types; Emerald imparts an olive tan on medium skin tones; Magenta delivers a rich tan on olive to deep skin tones; and Caramel creates a warm glow on deeper skin tones.

2. Skinny Tan Limited Edition Birthday Cupcake Self-Tanning Whip, £21.99

Celebrating 10 years of terrific tans, Skinny Tan (named because of the slim ingredients list) has given its bestselling whipped mousse formula a birthday makeover.

The overnight formula – which is enriched with cocoa butter and vitamin E, and develops in six to eight hours – now has a scrumptious vanilla frosting scent.

3. Utan x Jamie Genevieve CBD Tanning Water Facial Mist, £18

Utan has teamed up with make-up artist and beauty influencer Jamie Genevieve to create a complexion-enhancing tanning mist.

The lightweight, antibacterial fluid delivers a subtle glow in four hours, doesn’t need rinsing off and has reportedly helped to get rid of acne breakouts.

4. St Moriz Luxe Body & Face Bronzing Mist Medium, £18.99, Boots

Infused with organic rose water and soothing goji berry extract, this flora-scented spritz develops in eight hours.

Use it as the last step in your skincare routine at night and you’ll wake up with a gorgeous glow.

5. Rose & Caramel Skinstant Instant Tanning Spritz, £19.99

Left it too late to do an overnight tan? This spray gives you glowing skin in minutes, drying quickly to leave a bronzed hue that washes off in the shower.

Simply spritz on and blend with a tanning mitt or the Rose & Caramel Blending Brush (£12.99) to ensure a streak-free finish.

6. Xen-Glow Dark Lotion, £29.99, Beauty Flash

Celeb-approved Xen-Glow (previously known as Xen-Tan) is back after a rebrand, with reformulated products.

Tan-aholics will love the Dark Lotion, which comes with an olive guide colour and develops in three hours. Leave it on overnight for an even deeper bronze.