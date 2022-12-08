Festive fashion: 8 stylish gift ideas for guys

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hunting for a Christmas present for a sartorially-minded guy?

Look no further than the autumn/winter fashion collections, where you’ll find on-trend garments and accessories to impress the coolest of dudes.

From shirts to shoes, here’s our pick of the best festive fashion gifts for men…

1. Lyle and Scott Archive Harness Brown Cord Overshirt, £95; Archive Vanilla Ice Dot Cable Knitted Polo Shirt, £85; Racked Mid Grey Marl Rib Beanie, £30

Versatile and very trendy indeed, an overshirt (also known as a shacket) is great for layering with a coat in winter, or throwing over a T-shirt during the warmer months.

2. Ted Baker Morric Light Grey Half Zip Funnel Neck Jumper, £90; Genbee Natural Casual Relaxed Chinos, £90; Robbert Retro Suede Leather Mix Trainers, £110

Taking over from the classic hoodie, a sporty half-zip jumper is an autumn/winter essential. To give it a cool smart-casual vibe, team with a blazer.

3. John Lewis Charcoal Extra Fine Merino Tank Top, £45

Some people call it a sweater vest, some people call it a tank top. Whatever your preference, a Seventies-inspired sleeveless knit is a must-have right now.

4. Guess 4G Logo Scarf in Grey, £55

A subtle way to tap into the logomania trend, this silky scarf is the perfect match for a slim-cut wool coat.

5. Gola Classics Men’s Chicago Trainers Marine Blue/Navy/Ash, £90

Fresh from Gola comes the Eighties-inspired Chicago trainers, featuring suede and nylon colour blocking and a chunky sole. Choose from subdued grey colourways or bold blues.

6. FatFace Fair Isle Oatmeal Beanie, £24.50; Fair Isle Oatmeal Gloves, £22.50; Fjord Buffalo Navy Overshirt, £89; Shore Overhead Burgundy Hoodie, £30 (was £50)

Get the Shetland look with winter warmers in ever-popular Fair Isle knit style, as seen recently on the Junya Watanabe and Celine Homme catwalks.

7. Champion Gold Tie-dye Top Handle Backpack, £34; Gold All-over Nature Print Hoodie, £49 (was £70)

The backpack resurgence shows no sign of slowing down as we hurtle towards 2023. With its minimalist lines and faint tie-dye pattern, this mustard version is a great all-rounder.

8. Guess GW0260G2 Men’s Continental Gold Watch, £141.75 (was £189), Watch Pilot

Go for gold with this chunky timepiece, a shining example of the sport-luxe trend. Water resistant to 50 metres, it’s sturdy enough for diving and classy enough for evening wear.