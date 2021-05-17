The weirdest Eurovision Song Contest outfits of all time

The spectacle that is the Eurovision Song Contest is upon us once more.

On 22 May, the Grand Final will take place at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam.

The annual musical competition never fails to entertain, as spectators from all over the world tune in to feast their eyes upon some of the strangest performances ever witnessed.

While the main focus of the competition is supposed to be the singing talent (or lack thereof) of its contestants, viewers can’t help but be drawn to the outlandish outfits that the artists choose to don while on stage.

From hard rock metal band Lordi’s monstrous attire to Lithuanian music group InCulto’s spangly hot pants, here are 10 of the weirdest Eurovision outfits of all time.

The weirdest Eurovision outfits of all time Show all 10 1 /10 The weirdest Eurovision outfits of all time The weirdest Eurovision outfits of all time Lordi made history in 2006 by becoming the first hard rock act and Finnish artist to win the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 with the song 'Hard Rock Hallelujah'. Getty Images The weirdest Eurovision outfits of all time In 2007, Andriy Mykhailovych Danylko represented Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest as his drag stage persona Verka Serduchka, finishing in second place. AFP/Getty Images The weirdest Eurovision outfits of all time Pop duo Jedward, who became famous after appearing on the sixth series of The X Factor, represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012, having previously represented the country at the competition the year before. AFP/Getty Images The weirdest Eurovision outfits of all time The Eurovision Song Contest in 2016 opened with a fashion show that saw models donning unusual costumes made from what appeared to be toilet paper strut down the catwalk. Getty Images The weirdest Eurovision outfits of all time Six members from the band 'Buranovskiye Babushki' represented Russia at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2010 while wearing embroidered clothing handed down from generations of Udmurt women. They finished in third place. AFP/Getty Images The weirdest Eurovision outfits of all time Jamie-Lee Kriewitz represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016 when she was 18 years old, performing her song 'Ghost'. Getty Images The weirdest Eurovision outfits of all time Norwegian glam metal band Wig Wam performed as representatives of Norway at the 2005 Eurovision Song Contest, achieving ninth place. Getty Images The weirdest Eurovision outfits of all time In 2008, puppet character Dustin the Turkey represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest, only managing to reach the semi-final. AFP/Getty Images The weirdest Eurovision outfits of all time Lithuanian music group InCulto reached the second final of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2010, announcing the splitting up of their band less than a year later. Getty Images The weirdest Eurovision outfits of all time Pop band Scooch were selected to represent the UK at the European Song Contest in 2007, performing the song 'Flying the Flag (For You)' while dressed as flight attendants. AFP/Getty Images

The Eurovision Song Contest has gained quite the reputation for its innate eccentricity ever since its first competition took place in Switzerland in 1956 as a means of bringing countries in Europe together.

Previous competitors such as Abba and Conchita Wurst will always be remembered for their undisputed talents.

However, in some cases, the weird and wonderful costumes worn during the contest can prove far more memorable than the vocal performances.

In 2007, Andriy Mykhailovych Danylko represented Ukraine at the competition as his drag stage persona Verka Serduchka, dressed in a bright silver outfit accompanied with an eye-catching star headdress.

When Serduchka was announced as the chosen representative of Ukraine, a protest was organised by a Ukrainian radio station in opposition to the decision.

However, Serduchka delighted viewers from other countries, finishing in second place overall.

Buranovskiye Babushki, a band of elderly women hailing from the village of Buranovo in Russia, took part in the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest.

The group, led by artistic director Olga Tuktaryova, has eight members, although only six were allowed to take part in the international competition.

The clothes that the band wore paid homage to their Udmurt roots, as the embroidered clothing that they performed in had been handed down by generations of Udmurt women.

Buranovskiye Babushki means “The Grannies from Buranovo”.

[This article was originally published in 2019]