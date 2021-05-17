The weirdest Eurovision Song Contest outfits of all time
The Eurovision Song Contest is nothing if not a spectacle
The spectacle that is the Eurovision Song Contest is upon us once more.
On 22 May, the Grand Final will take place at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam.
The annual musical competition never fails to entertain, as spectators from all over the world tune in to feast their eyes upon some of the strangest performances ever witnessed.
While the main focus of the competition is supposed to be the singing talent (or lack thereof) of its contestants, viewers can’t help but be drawn to the outlandish outfits that the artists choose to don while on stage.
From hard rock metal band Lordi’s monstrous attire to Lithuanian music group InCulto’s spangly hot pants, here are 10 of the weirdest Eurovision outfits of all time.
The Eurovision Song Contest has gained quite the reputation for its innate eccentricity ever since its first competition took place in Switzerland in 1956 as a means of bringing countries in Europe together.
Previous competitors such as Abba and Conchita Wurst will always be remembered for their undisputed talents.
However, in some cases, the weird and wonderful costumes worn during the contest can prove far more memorable than the vocal performances.
In 2007, Andriy Mykhailovych Danylko represented Ukraine at the competition as his drag stage persona Verka Serduchka, dressed in a bright silver outfit accompanied with an eye-catching star headdress.
When Serduchka was announced as the chosen representative of Ukraine, a protest was organised by a Ukrainian radio station in opposition to the decision.
However, Serduchka delighted viewers from other countries, finishing in second place overall.
Buranovskiye Babushki, a band of elderly women hailing from the village of Buranovo in Russia, took part in the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest.
The group, led by artistic director Olga Tuktaryova, has eight members, although only six were allowed to take part in the international competition.
The clothes that the band wore paid homage to their Udmurt roots, as the embroidered clothing that they performed in had been handed down by generations of Udmurt women.
Buranovskiye Babushki means “The Grannies from Buranovo”.
