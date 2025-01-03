Fashion hacks for braving the cold weather

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Temperatures across the UK and Ireland have dropped dramatically, with an arctic blast forecast to sweep snow across the borders over the next few days.

With health alerts and weather warnings issued, braving the outdoors in just an old pair of trainers seems like a daunting task.

So, here are five wardrobe fashion hacks to help you bear the blusterous outdoors.

1. Clip on crampons

Investing in a pair of snow boots is expensive and can feel like a waste if you’re only going to use them twice a year.

This is where clip-on crampons come into play: grippy steel soles that clip onto the bottom of any shoe providing sturdy grip in any terrain.

“It’s worth keeping a pair of ice grips in your cupboard for sudden snowy snaps. They are a cost-effective and long-lasting way of helping you to grip in slippery conditions,” explains Ellis Brigham‘s outdoor expert and buyer Jeremy Stevens.

The best part about clip-on crampons is that you don’t have to forfeit your favourite trainers or stylish (but perhaps slippery) boots. “However, if it’s more about keeping your feet warm and dry, then nothing beats a well-insulated snow boot,” says Stevens.

The only caveat is that they don’t work on heels – but if you’re considering wearing those in the snow – you’re a lost cause anyway.

Elite Mountain Supplies Black Diamond Serac Clip Crampons, £136

2. Heated gilet

The self-heating gilet may sound like a ludicrous gimmick, but this slim-fitting body warmer is the perfect base to regulate your body temperature without overheating in too many layers.

Coming with a rechargeable battery pack and at least three heat settings for you collar, abdomen and back – the self-heating gilet is a great way to warm up your winter wardrobe.

Heated Gilet with 25000mAh Power Pack, £66.49 (was £109.99), Amazon

3. Electric warming cycling gloves

If you’re commuting in the cold or having to bear the elements for long periods of time – then following in the heated gilet’s footsteps are the electric cycling gloves.

They’re also ideal if you’re heading to high altitudes on any upcoming ski trips, while being waterproof and touchscreen (so you don’t have to brave the cold to go on your phone).

“For hardcore outdoor enthusiasts, a pair of heat-boost gloves are amazing but they can come at a price,” says Stevens. “A good hack is to buy some handwarmers which you slip inside your own gloves or pockets.

“Or for a more eco-friendly option, the Lifesystems Rechargeable Dual-Palm Hand Warmers deliver heat within seconds at the push of a button.”

Ellis Brigham Ultra Heat Boost Gloves, £300

OUTJUT 2-Pack Hand Warmer Rechargeable 6000mAh, £16.99, Amazon

4. Fleece-lined leggings

Instead of wearing your classic cotton thermals under your jeans or trousers – opt for a pair of ultra-cosy fleece-lined leggings.

Perfect for keeping you toasty for quick excursions – they may not be the best option if you’re planning to spend all day in the snow.

“Everyday fleece leggings may make you perspire in which case you will soon get cold as the water will be trapped within the material,” explains Stevens.

“I would always recommend performance base layers for keeping warm. Performance outdoor brands, such as Icebreaker and Artilect, use merino wool, which is temperature-regulating and wicking.”

Mountain Warehouse Women’s Fluffy Fleece Lined Thermal Leggings, £14.99 (were £24.99)

5. Swap your hat for a balaclava

It’s common knowledge that you lose most of your body heat from your head, hands and feet – so accessories are key.

One aspect perhaps overlooked is how much heat you lose from your neck. If you often find yourself burrowing into your chest to protect your chin from the cold, then investing in a knitted balaclava is the way forward, and luckily they’re trending in 2025.

The key to styling a balaclava without looking as though you’re about to rob a bank lies in the colour. Opt for a bright shade like red or blue over black or grey to add a pop of pigment to your winter ensemble.

Helen Moore Cashmere Hood – Red, £85