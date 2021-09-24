Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski and Rihanna herself were among the stars who walked in the latest Savage x Fenty show.

Airing on Amazon Prime on Thursday 23 September, the lingerie brand’s third show gave fans a first look at its latest designs, which include harnesses and plenty of chainmail.

Savage x Fenty has remained hugely popular since its launch in 2018, lauded for its inclusive sizing and ambitious designs.

The full 40-minute show featured a range of popular supermodels and music artists, including Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls and Jazmine Sullivan.

Gigi Hadid during the Savage x Fenty show (SavagexFenty/Amazon Prime)

New mother Emily Ratajowski was one of the first to appear, dressed in a shimmering purple, ruched bandeau bra and matching underwear.

Emily Ratajkowski during the Fenty x Savage show (Amazon Prime/FentyxSavage)

Her dark brown hair was styled in box braids, put up into a high ponytail, and chunky gold hoop earrings completed the look.

Later, Russian supermodel Irina Shayk appeared in a snakeskin bodysuit featuring a large cut-out across the torso.

Irina Shayk during the Savage x Fenty show (Amazon Prime/SavagexFenty)

Her look was accessorised with a matching printed scarf which she draped across her back, a gold chain around her waist and statement gold jewellery.

Fellow model, Behati Prinsloo also walked the runway in a plunging chainmail top and underwear.

Rihanna took part towards the end of the show, wearing two different outfits. For one appearance, she wore black lingerie with a semi-sheer lace and tulle cover-up.

Rihanna during the Savage x Fenty show (AmazonPrime/SavagexFenty)

In another, the beauty mogul and fashion designer donned a red snakeskin corset with matching bottoms, paired with lace tights.

Rihanna during the Savage x Fenty show (Savage x Fenty show/Amazon Prime)

In an interview with Vogue ahead of the show’s premiere, the “Work” singer said the new collection hoped to “push the boundaries”.

“It’s about changing things up and also challenging ourselves to expand,” Rihanna said. “Not only with our show, but with our level of inclusivity and what that means to us.”

Savage x Fenty show, volume 3 (SavagexFenty/AmazonPrime)

The brand’s ambition to be as size-inclusive as possible was also reflected in the runway show, with models including Precious Lee and Alva Claire seen on the catwalk.

The show also featured men – Lucky Blue Smith, Troye Sivan, Jeremy Pope and Nyjah Huston walked the runway in red silk sleepwear and sheer patterned briefs.

Lucky Blue Smith during the Savage x Fenty show (SavagexFenty/AmazonPrime)

“Men of all different sizes, different races. I think men have been left behind in terms of inclusion and curves,” Rihanna told Vogue, adding that she always asks herself who she may have left out of her last show and how to include them in the next one.

Models on the runway during the Savage x Fenty show (Savage x Fenty/Amazon Prime)

“I’m always rooting for the underdog, and there’s always someone left to represent.

“It’s a fashion show, yeah, but when people see someone like them, they suddenly feel represented. It brings a lot of confidence out in someone; it gives them a lot of reassurance that they have a space in this world. And that’s something that we push ourselves to expand every single year,” she said.