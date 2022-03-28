A first look at the new Iris Apfel x H&M collaboration

Fashion icon and advocate for senior style Iris Apfel has collaborated on a new line with H&M.

The “playfully over-the-top” collection “celebrates a century of personal style” and marks the 100th birthday of the beloved tastemaker.

Created to honour Apfel’s “unwavering independence and original sense of style”, the collaboration features a mixture of textures, patterns and cuts for all ages.

Key garments include a jacquard suit with pea-pod embroidery and pearl peas, a voluminous frilled tulle jacket, and a flouncy tiered skirt and blouse set in a stunning iris flower print.

Reflecting Apfel’s own personal style, the palette is predictably vivid and fabulous, with canary yellow, emerald green, sunset orange and vivid turquoise bringing a welcome injection of colour of proceedings.

A selection of jewellery and accessories will also be available for purchase to complement the garments which are inspired by plants, animals and “treasures from another world”.

Models wear a violet tulle jacket from the collection (H&M)

The 99-year-old fashionista said: “I think H&M is fabulous and is an absolute pioneer in its field – which I love! I love doing high style at affordable prices, which H&M has mastered!”

Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M Womenswear, said: “H&M was drawn to work with Iris because of her famously eclectic taste and her influence within the fashion community.

“She epitomises personal style – a style that is both beautifully flamboyant and eclectic as well as totally ageless. She shows what fashion is all about: it’s a means of expressing yourself, who you are or want to be and a way to have fun. She’s a true inspiration!”

A model wears an emerald green dress from the new collection (H&M)

Famed for her short white hair, oversized spectacles and stacks of jewellery, Apfel was signed to one of the world’s most prominent modelling agencies, IMG, in 2019 at the age of 97.

And in 2005 she became the first living person, who was not a designer, to have her clothing and accessories exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in an exhibition titled “Rara Avis (Rare Bird): The Irreverent Iris Apfel.”

“I don’t think a number should make any difference and make you stop working,” she said in 2019.

“I think retirement is a fate worse than death. I love to work, and love my work.

“I feel sorry for people who don’t like what they do. I do it now to the exclusion of everything else. I meet interesting, creative people, my juices flow and I really have a fine time.”

The Iris Apfel x H&M collection will launch on hm.com and in select stores on 31 March.