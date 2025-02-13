7 tips for wearing bright colours over 70

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Should you wear bright, attention-grabbing clothes as you get older?

Of course you should – but bear in mind that skin tone and hair colour change as we age, the same colours that suited you in your 20s might look different on you in your 70s.

It may be tempting to opt for softer tones if you feel like you want to fade into the background. But that’s definitely not the case for everyone, and wearing bright colours can help draw attention and lift your mood, which may be just what the doctor ordered.

“Societal norms traditionally have dictated a more muted palette for an older person, with pastels and neutral shades appealing to [them] due to their association with classic design trends,” explains Lynne Hugill, principal lecturer in fashion at Teesside University.

“But there are plenty of examples of colour being worn with confidence in the over-70s. A brighter palette for our clothing can lift our moods – confidence can be a more liberating approach to celebrate ageing rather than the societal perception of a reduced visibility as we get older.”

So what’s the best way to do it?

1. Bear colour psychology in mind

Hugill says: “Colour psychology suggests our preferences and emotional responses to colours change as we age. Older people may prefer warmer tones which are easier to see, and may be averse to neon or high contrast in colour due to sensitivity to brightness.

“Blues and greens can give calming and restful properties, helping with stress and anxiety, while yellows and oranges are associated with warmth and happiness, combating feelings of loneliness.”

2. Wear bright accessories

Fashion expert and stylist Oriona Robb says bringing a splash of colour to your look doesn’t mean you have to replace all your muted garments.

“Incorporating bright colours into your wardrobe doesn’t mean overhauling your entire style. Start by introducing vibrant accessories like scarves or necklaces to add a pop of colour, and pair bright pieces with neutral tones to create a balanced look.

“Remember, the goal is to find shades that make you feel confident and comfortable, reflecting your personal style.”

3. Regularly review your wardrobe

The colours and styles that suited you when you were young may not look right when you’re older, Hugill points out.

“As we age, our hair colour and complexion naturally change, just as our body shape and personal style evolve over the years,” she says. “What suited us in our youth may no longer complement our features or reflect our personality as we grow older.”

Greying hair, changes in skin tone, and shifts in body proportions can influence how different colours and styles look, and she adds: “Our lifestyle, career, and confidence levels may also impact our fashion choices. Regularly reviewing our wardrobe is essential to make sure our clothing and colour choices complement our appearance and reflect our changing identity.”

4. No more than three colours per outfit

According to a new study by British clothing retailer Joules, 64% of Brits want to add more colour and pattern to their wardrobes, but more than half (58%) feel nervous about doing it, and half (50%) don’t know where to start.

Joules has teamed up with colour expert Charlotte Elizabeth, who advises: “Always stick to no more than three colours when building an outfit, and as a general rule, you want to learn how to recognise cool from warm colours and don’t mix them as they won’t create harmony or a balanced, stylish look.

“If you’re new to wearing colour, start by building your wardrobe around your core neutrals and then add a pop of colour to create a stylish look.”

5. Don’t be frightened to be bright

Fashion expert Fausta Urte Geigaite says that as we age our eyes may perceive colours differently, with some shades appearing more muted, while others seem to pop with unexpected intensity.

“I usually tell my affected clients this change is a big opportunity,” she says. “Many women over 70 gravitate towards softer pastels, fearing bolder shades will appear too much. But I argue the opposite – I believe a carefully chosen bright can be incredibly empowering.”

She suggests using the colours in your wardrobe as a form of visual storytelling, explaining: “A vibrant coral or a rich teal can communicate a sense of vitality and self-assuredness, defying the often-stereotyped image of older women.

“Don’t be afraid to experiment – try unexpected combinations and see what resonates. It all comes down to discovering the colours that make you feel alive and not just the ones that match a textbook definition of beauty.”

6. Consider contrast

Geigaite argues that traditional skin tone ‘rules’ become less rigid as we mature, and points out: “Wrinkles and age spots add texture and depth to the skin, creating a beautiful tapestry that interacts with colour in unique ways.

“Instead of focusing on matching your skin, I advise that you consider the contrast. A bold colour can create a striking contrast against silver hair or a naturally paler complexion, resulting in a look that’s both sophisticated and undeniably chic.”

7. Take inspiration from colourful celebrities

Hugill points out the British designer Dame Zandra Rhodes continues to wear vivid pink hair and colourful outfits, and says the late American fashion designer Iris Apfel, who died last year at the age of 102, was still a fashion icon in her 90s, famous for her bold, eclectic style featuring bright hues and statement accessories.

“It could be argued that these personalities wearing extravagant bright colours are expressing their fashion identity and making themselves stand out,” says Hugill.

“Queen Elizabeth II also frequently wore bright coats and hats, making a stylish statement while ensuring the public, no matter where they were in a crowd, could see her.”

And Robb adds: “Embracing bright colours can be both flattering and uplifting – actress Helen Mirren, for instance, has been noted for her vibrant wardrobe choices, demonstrating that bold colours can be both elegant and age-appropriate.”

