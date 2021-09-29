Iris Law is no stranger to a fashion show. As a model, the 20-year-old daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost has previously walked the runway for Miu Miu and fronted numerous high-profile campaigns.

Now, the fledgling star has made a statement at the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week, where she was sat on the front row alongside Alexa Chung, Jenna Coleman, and a host of other A-list stars.

Sporting her new buzzcut, which she unveiled in summer, Law arrived wearing a white chiffon two-piece ensemble that comprised an off-the-shoulder crop top with ruched detailing and a pleated skirt with a mesh waist.

Law accessorized the look, which was entirely from Dior, with a gold chain canvas handbag and a pair of beige high heels.

Chung is a regular at the Dior show. (Getty Images For Dior)

Chung, meanwhile, opted for a pair of silver high-waisted shorts, a black bralet and a white oversized blazer paired with black strappy ballet pumps.

As for Coleman, she wore a leather buttoned-up top with a white printed full skirt.

Jenna Coleman, Mathilde Warnier, and Rachel Brosnahan on the front row. (Getty Images For Dior)

Several other celebrities were in attendance at the highly anticipated show, which is often viewed as one of the highlights on the PFW lineup.

Rosamund Pike sat alongside Call My Agent star Camille Cotton, who was wearing jeans and a checkered top, while Coleman sat with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor, Rachel Brosnahan, who wore a tartan skirt suit with a vintage silk scarf tied around her neck.

Camille Cottin and Rosamund Pike. (Getty Images For Dior)

Law debuted her buzzcut in July as part of a photoshoot for British Vogue.

“I wanted to do something that felt liberating,” she told the magazine at the time. “The day I shaved my head, I changed my life; I’ve never done anything like that before.”

The model’s PFW appearance follows her catwalk debut in 2019, when she walked the runway for the autumn/winter 2020 Miu Miu show.

The then-19-year-old wore a 1980’s-style frock the featured a cummerbund waist with a gold and black chiffon overlay.

Speaking to British Vogue about her catwalk debut, Law said: “I’m so happy that Miu Miu is the first ever show I’m walking in.”

“One of my first ever modelling jobs was for Miu Miu [the resort 2017 lookbook], which was so otherworldly for me at that age… I was blown away by the whole experience. So, it feels really great to continue with them for the next step in my career.”

Law is the only daughter of actor Jude Law and former model Frost, who also have two sons together: Rafferty, 24, and Rudy, 18.

The couple met on the set of 1992 film, Shopping, and married five years later. However, they divorced in 2003.