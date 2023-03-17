Kate celebrates St Patrick’s Day looking gorgeous in green

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales has taken part in the royal family tradition of visiting the Irish Guard’s St Patrick’s Day parade at the Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire.

It’s Kate’s first time attending the parade as the new Colonel of the Irish Guards, and she handed out traditional sprigs of shamrock to the officers and guardsmen.

Kate typically dons a green outfit for the event, and this year was no exception.

For the 2023 parade, 41-year-old chose a Catherine Walker coat in teal, accessorised with a sculptural Jane Taylor hat and suede high heels in a similar hue.

It’s a lighter shade than we’ve seen the royal wear to celebrate the event previously – here are some of the other stylish green looks Kate has picked for St Patrick’s Day over the years…

2012

For her first appearance, the year after she married the Prince of Wales, Kate chose a dark green coat by one of her go-to designers: Emilia Wickstead.

She styled the fitted coat with a brown pillbox hat, black suede court heels, a shamrock brooch and a sprig of real shamrocks.

2014

In 2014, the then-Duchess of Cambridge combined different tones of green.

She styled her emerald Hobbs trench coat with suede court heels, and a Gina Foster hat topped with a bow.

2017

In 2017, Kate turned to another favourite designer, Catherine Walker, who created a bespoke green coat.

The double-breasted design featured shiny gold buttons and black collars and cuffs.

2018

While pregnant with Prince Louis in 2018, Kate chose a maternity coat, also by Catherine Walker.

Opting for a more wintry look, she teamed the faux fur-trimmed coat with black tights, heels and gloves, and the same Gina Foster hat first worn in 2014.

2019

Choosing a sleek, modern look in 2019, Kate donned a coat from Alexander McQueen, the brand that created her wedding gown.

She styled the chic coat – featuring sharp shoulders, a clean silhouette and military-esque touches – with block-heeled pumps and a hat embellished with floral detailing.

2022

Returning to the parade after it was cancelled for two years running due to the pandemic, Kate continued her green fashion tradition in 2022.

Choosing another military-inspired design, the mum of three wore a midi length coat by appropriately named British designer Laura Green, with matching suede heels by Emmy London and a Lock & Co pillbox hat.