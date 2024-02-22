Bridal trends: These are the wedding dress styles everyone’s talking about

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it’s your time to shine and be the centre of attention, saying ‘yes’ to the dress takes on a whole new meaning when it’s your precious moment.

To inspire your dream wedding day, here’s what’s hot when you say those magic words “I do” and get hitched…

Short and sweet

Tsitsi Lynn Makuni, group show manager, The Scottish Wedding Show, says short dresses have been rising in popularity over the past couple of years.

It’s a trend she doesn’t see slowing down as more couples opt for non-traditional celebrations and elopements. “The short dress is an effective way to make a statement,” notes Makuni.

“Short dresses are perfect for city weddings, giving a more relaxed feel,” says Kate Beavis, at the sustainable wedding blog Magpie Wedding and Gown Indie Bridal Market. “The trend of the overskirt works perfectly with this length dress, giving volume for the ceremony then removing it to party.”

Alie Street Alexis Lace Wedding Dress, Ivory, £169, John Lewis

Nadine Merabi Carrie White Dress, £545

Satin elegance

In 2024, satin wedding dresses are capturing the hearts of brides who appreciate the marriage of modern simplicity and classic luxury, says Sophie Creed, founder and designer at E&W Couture.

“This trend suits weddings that prioritise an elegant, refined aesthetic, making it an ideal choice for formal celebrations, chic city weddings, or any event where the bride envisions herself in a gown that exudes sophistication and grace.”

Nadine Merabi Abigail White Dress, £375 – available from March 26

Whistles Lina Satin Wedding Dress, Ivory, £499

Floral appliques

“The versatility of design for floral appliqués provides scope for brides to be able to choose a style that suits both their wedding day and their personality – and they’re a firm favourite for that reason!” says Stephanie Moran, founder and designer, Stephanie Moran Couture.

“We’re seeing intricate floral embellishments that provide a romantic and whimsical feel, as well as dramatic cascading floral motifs providing all the drama for ballgowns.”

They are infusing gowns with femininity and elegance, says Moran, and can often be used as symbolic reference to a personal moment in time, too. “They can be used as boldly or sparsely as desired to create the perfect look.”

Monsoon Rose Organza Bridal Dress Ivory, £750

Stephanie Moran Couture Adelaide Dress, from £3,500

Bold romance

Creed says oversized and bold modern prints represent a paradigm shift in bridal fashion – and offer brides an exciting opportunity to redefine wedding attire, infusing their celebration with creativity and individuality.

“This trend is for the bride who dares to be different, breaking away from tradition and embracing a vibrant, contemporary aesthetic on the most important day of her life.

“An oversized print dress with an artistic and bold pattern complements the free-spirited and creative atmosphere of bohemian or artistic weddings,” says Creed. “But ultimately, the suitability of an oversized print dress depends completely on the bride’s personal style.”

Monsoon Florence Embellished Bridal Dress Ivory, £600

E&W Couture Idris Dress, from £1,750 to £2,250

Alternative colours

White is no longer the only colour for brides, with unique colours becoming more prominent in bridal collections…

“We’re seeing more and more exhibitors put off-white, champagne, blush, and even black dresses on display at The Scottish Wedding Show to meet the demands of the modern bride,” says Makuni.

And while white dresses will always be a classic choice, she says alternative options are growing in popularity as designers experiment with different tones.

“Brides can rejoice knowing they have more to choose from if white isn’t their colour,” highlights Makuni. “And they can find a shade that’s flattering to them.”

E&W Couture Maeve 3D Embroidered Lace Dress, £1,750 to £2,250