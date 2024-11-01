How to grow and groom a moustache for Movember

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Growing a moustache involves more than just letting the hair sprout. It requires careful trimming, aesthetic considerations – and of course, the right products for upkeep.

Whilst Movember – the annual event that raises awareness of men’s health issues – is the perfect opportunity to experiment with the facial hair style (providing a suitable excuse if it turns out horribly) – moustaches have been on the rise recently, trending among celebrities from Paul Mescal to Jacob Elordi.

Just like growing a beard, you can’t simply let it grow wild and expect a well-groomed look. Instead, you need to actively manage the growth, ensuring it stays healthy, nourished, and styled.

This isn’t a full-time commitment – just a bit of research and attention to detail can help you to achieve the Tom Selleck ‘tash we’re all after.

Figure out your face shape

There’s a plethora of moustache styles out there: from Hulk Hogan’s handlebar to Salvador Dali’s playful point.

When it comes to choosing the right style for you, “Consider your face shape: the wider-look moustache style complements round faces, while thinner or longer styles suit angular faces,” says celebrity grooming expert and Fudge Professional ambassador, Jonathan Andrew.

Working with the likes of Jamie Redknapp, Joel Dommett, and Romesh Ranganathan, Andrew notes that different hair types have different growth patterns.

“You need to think about hair growth patterns, too; a full beard often pairs well with a classic moustache, while finer hair may look best with a more subtle style, like a pencil moustache.”

Have patience

Rome wasn’t built in a day. If this is your first time growing a moustache, you should leave the hair alone until it’s long enough to trim.

“This really depends on the individual – if you’ve heavy hair growth on your face, you could get your Movember moustache ready in less than a week,” says Andrew.

“Most people will see good progress in two to four weeks, but if it’s patchy, don’t worry,” explains barber Miles Smith-Wood at Murdock. “Keep it neat, let it fill in, and resist the urge to trim too early. Patience is key!”

Andrew notes that the ultimate goal is to raise awareness, and so to cut yourself some slack, “Movember is all about giving it a go though, don’t be too hard on yourself (or your hair growth!).

“If you’ve patchy growth, you need some patience as it may fill out after a few weeks – keep trimming the moustache in the style you want. If it’s bothering you, you can also use an eyebrow pencil in your shade to fill in any gaps.”

Get the right tools

The basic tools you’ll need are a decent trimmer and moustache scissors.

“Think about getting a beard trimmer if you want to keep your moustache tight and tidy, you can use your usual razor, but I’d suggest going to a barber first to get your shape right and then you can trim/tidy at home,” explains Andrew.

“Movember is for a month, but guys often decide to keep the look afterwards, so it doesn’t hurt to invest in at-home tools, if you think that’s you. You can also buy a moustache comb – Kent Brushes does a great one, to gently detangle.”

Smith-Wood says scissors are a must, “For tools, a small pair of trimming scissors, a fine-toothed comb and a quality razor to keep edges sharp are essential.”

Kent Brushes Handmade 73mm Beard and Moustache Comb, £4.50

King C. Gillette Beard and Moustache Trimmer, £17.99 (was £35.99)

Tweezerman G.E.A.R. Facial Hair Scissors, £22, John Lewis & Partners

Products you need

Just like the hair on your head, if you want your moustache to look even better and more flattering, you’ll need both haircare and styling products.

Keeping your moustache clean is easy, simply wash it using a gentle cleanser – the same you would use for your face.

“Daily washing is a must! All that food, dirt and grime means bacteria may build up, so don’t skip this,” says Andrew.

After cleaning however, is when your moustache needs some special attention.

“A beard or moustache balm can soften the hair, while a wax can help shape thicker styles,” says Smith-Wood.

“Depending on your moustache, you can use a mix of hair or beard waxes and beard oils,” explains Andrew, “but avoid anything too gel-like or heavy, as they may irritate the skin underneath.”

Fudge Professional Hair Shaper Styling Wax Gel 75g, £16.49, Superdrug

Captain Fawcett Expedition Strength Moustache Wax, £13