What is Jamsu? The Korean beauty makeup hack Bella Hadid swears by

Jamsu, the Korean beauty makeup hack Bella Hadid swears by is going viral on TikTok. The technique is a form of setting your makeup, which allegedly keeps skin matte throughout the day.

It first grew in prominence in 2017, after supermodel Hadid told beauty mogul, Huda Kattan, that she swears by it while she was in Dubai for a Dior campaign. Kattan later tried it on her own YouTube channel, giving it a mostly positive verdict.

“The overall result is that your face looks airbrushed, and you get a super matte finish. I’m not sure if it’s the best thing to do for your skin every day, but if you want your makeup to last all day, I would definitely give this a go,” she said.

So what does it involve?

What is Jamsu?

Translating to ‘diving’ or ‘dousing’ Jamsu involves applying your base products, setting with a powder, and then submerging your face in cold water and holding it there for 30 seconds.

You then take a soft tissue and gently pat your face dry. Eye makeup, eyebrows and lipstick should be applied later.

Early Jamsu enthusiasts used baby powder to set their face, but a loose setting powder can also be used.

Maree Kinder, the founder of the online store Beauty & Seoul, told Dazed in 2020 that the hack was created to deal with the humidity of Korean summers, with the cold water helping the foundation to blend with the skin.

Beauty creators have recently been trying the hack on TikTok, and the reviews are positive.

One TikToker and makeup artist, Georgia Dyer, was hesitant to submerge her face in cold water at first but found it surprisingly relaxing.

As for how it made her makeup look she said: “My skin looks so nice. My makeup has all melted together, you need to try this.”

Another creator, @j.uuuuudy, gave her verdict after using the technique and then wearing her makeup for a full eight-hour day, including 40 minutes in the gym.

“I think it held up pretty well. I’m not matte, but I’m not super oily. I think I have a good glow going on. I quite like it,” she said.