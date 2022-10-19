Jared Leto debuts beauty and skincare brand, Twentynine Palms

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jared Leto has joined the ranks of celebrities delving into the skincare and cosmetics industry.

The Morbius actor has announced his new lifestyle brand TwentyNine Palm, which is launching with 12 products for the body, face and hair.

Leto has been teasing the drop, which will be available to shop from 25 October, on Instagram for the past week.

The first installment will include a facial cleanser, retailing for $39 (£34), a face moisturiser ($87/£77), a hydrating serum ($69/£61), a clay face mask ($95/£84), hand and body washes prices at $47 (£41) each and shampoo and conditioner, both $54 (£47).

According to Vogue, the brand will also release a limited-edition scarf featuring artwork by Douglas Mandry, a Swiss artist and photographer.

The collection will be available to buy online, and at four retail locations in New York, Los Angeles, London and Paris.

“Twentynine Palms is a creative playground with many products in development,” Leto said. “It is a place where my creative and business interests intersect.”

Speaking to Vogue, Leto insisted that he has “never been really interested in beauty products”.

“But I’m interested in the idea of taking care of ourselves in the most natural way possible,” he said.

The actor said he plans to later expand the brand to include fragrance, home goods and design objects.

A first look at the line shows products will be packaged in dark bottles with deep purple branding.

The brand has been created in collaboration with musician and founder of Maapilim skincare, musician Jonathan Keren.

After Leto discovered Maapilim products two years ago, the pair “started having conversations, not really knowing what was going to happen”. Keren told Vogue: “We felt a very strong creative connection.”

The name, Twentynine Palms, comes from a city in California which is one of the entry points to Joshua Tree National Park.

The vegan, cruelty-free products use ingredients such as prickly pear extract, amaranth plants and evening primrose – which are local to the park.