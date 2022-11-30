Jennifer Lopez reveals which famous fashion look is her favourite

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that her iconic green Versace dress is actually not one of her favourite fashion looks she’s worn over the years.

The 53-year-old singer and actor gave a tour of her Los Angeles home, sharing details about her life and decades-long career, during an episode of Vogue’s“73 Questions” series. When asked what her favorite outfit she’s ever worn was, the Marry Me star gave a surprising answer.

“I think people would think it was the green Versace dress because it’s the most famous,” she explained. “But I would probably have to say…it’s too hard to choose.”

The “On the Floor” singer went on to tell Vogue that “the size of [her] closet” is the main difference between the Bronx and her California home, and refers to her everyday style as “very relaxed and kind of tomboyish but with a little bit of sexy in it”.

As for her beauty secret, the Hustlers actor simply said: “Sleep.”

In 2000, Jennifer Lopez caught the world’s attention when she wore a green jungle-inspired Versace dress to the 42nd annual Grammy Awards. The plunging gown has since gone down in history as one of Lopez’s most iconic looks, prompting hundreds of lookalikes and copycats since Lopez walked the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez answers Vogue’s 73 questions

The Versace dress was so significant that it even inspired the launch of Google Images, according to Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Google.

“At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen,” Schmidt wrote in a 2015 essay for Project Syndicate. “But we had no sure-fire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J-Lo wearing that dress,” he added. As a result, Schmidt said “Google Image Search was born.”

Jennifer Lopez wears iconic Versace gown to 42nd annual Grammy Awards in 2000 (Getty Images)

Lopez has often paid homage to the green Versace dress that made her a household name. In 2019, the mother of two surprised guests at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week show when she closed the show wearing an updated version of the green dress, which featured a flowing train and side cutouts.

Two months later, the legendary singer made another appearance in the Versace gown when she hosted Saturday Night Live. For her opening monologue, Lopez performed a rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” while dressed in a tuxedo, as she was joined by the Radio City Rockettes on stage. She then stripped off the tux to reveal the now-famous green dress underneath.