Jerry Hall turns 65: The iconic model’s fashion and beauty evolution

Has there ever been a more glamorous model than Jerry Hall?

The blonde-haired, blue-eyed beauty conquered the fashion world in her 20s, became one half of the ultimate rock and roll couple and has been a bonafide style icon ever since.

The American glamazon and mum of four, who celebrates her 65th birthday on July 2, has brought us sensational decades of fashion and beauty inspiration…

Seventies siren

Jerry Hall (PA Archive)

Born in Texas in 1956, Hall began modelling in the Seventies after being spotted by a model scout while sunbathing on a beach in the south of France. Her first high profile shoot was for the cover of Roxy Music’s album Siren in 1975. She also began dating lead singer Bryan Ferry the same year.

Roxy Music: LP front cover 'Siren'

At around six-foot tall with natural blonde hair, incredibly long legs and a bone structure to die for, it’s no wonder the teenager’s career soon skyrocketed. Hall appeared on countless magazine covers and was one of the world’s most in-demand models.

Rock star wife

Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall in Barbados in December 1983

In 1977, Hall began dating Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger with whom she had four children: Elizabeth, James, Georgia May and Gabriel. The couple reportedly tied the knot in Bali in 1990, but the marriage was later found not to be legal under British or Indonesian law.

Model Jerry Hall and television chat show host Clive James (PA Archive)

A regular at famous New York nightclub Studio 54, Hall embraced the disco-glam look of the era with sultry eye make-up, perfectly waved hair and her signature bold red lip.

Aspiring actor

JERRY HALL LAUNCHES THE ANTONIO LOPEZ EXHIBITION OF FASHION ILLUSTRATIONS (PA Archive)

In the Eighties, Hall began her transition from model to actor with parts in films like Urban Cowboy and Batman.

JERRY HALL AT THE MTV AWARDS 1996 (PA Archive)

As her personal style evolved, the aspiring actor embraced more tailoring in her wardrobe, sometimes choosing form-fitting suits and at other times more androgynous pieces.

Stage star

Former model and actress Jerry Hall as Mrs Robinson performs in The Graduate with actor Josh Cohen, who plays Benjamin Braddock, at the Gielgud Theatre, London (PA Archive)

After making her West End debut in 1990, Hall took part in a series of stage productions, including playing the iconic role of Mrs Robinson in The Graduate in 2000, shortly after splitting with Jagger.

Jerry Hall Cannes Festival 2004 (PA Archive)

Frequently papped on the red carpet, Hall had a penchant for long, black gowns teamed with seriously sparkly jewellery.

Model mum

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall outside St Bride’s Church in London after a ceremony to celebrate their marriage (PA Archive)

In 2016, Hall married media mogul Rupert Murdoch after around a year of dating. For the spring wedding, the bride chose a pale blue Vivienne Westwood dress with a matching fascinator and silver shoes.

Elizabeth Jagger and Jerry Hall (right) attending the Fashion Awards 2018 (PA Archive)

Often appearing alongside grown-up daughters Lizzy and Georgia May – both of whom have followed in their mother’s footsteps with successful modelling careers of their own – Hall is as glamorous as ever, but her style now has a softer, more sophisticated edge compared to her early modelling days.