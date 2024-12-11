5 easy glamorous hairstyles for the party season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The party season calls for prep – from Christmas shopping to outfit planning – there seem to be fewer hours in the day come December – so any hacks that can lessen the get-ready-time are essential.

This calls for glamorous hairstyles that don’t require a 30-step process, because aside from an outfit, a good hairstyle can make a look.

So, celebrity stylists share their tried-and-tested hair hacks for the party season – so you can sport A-list glamour with minimal effort.

Bouncy blow out

While pin-straight hair had its time in the 2000s, the Twenties is all about bouncy volume.

Thanks to hair icons such as Matilda Djerf and Jen Atkin – fluffy hair is in. “Voluminous Seventies-inspired blowouts and soft curls are stealing the spotlight,” says celebrity stylist Adem Oygur.

“Start with damp hair and apply a volumising mousse or root-lifting spray. Then, use a round brush while blowdrying, focusing on creating volume at the roots and curling the ends under,” says Oygur.

The key to excessive volume lies in velcro rollers. “Section your hair, roll it up, and let it set while you do your makeup,” suggests Oygur. “Once cool, remove the rollers and brush through with a wide tooth comb for soft, glamorous volume.”

Oygur suggests finishing with a lightweight shine spray for a polished finish.

Milk & Blush Luxury Volume Velcro Roller Set and Travel Bag, £30

ARKIVE Headcare The Body Hybrid Mousse 200ml, £13, Look Fantastic

Hollywood waves

A red carpet classic sported by the likes of Jessica Chastain and Blake Lively, Hollywood waves are timeless, but creating uniform curls isn’t always the easiest or most time-friendly style.

“A fun technique that’s also trending on Instagram at the moment is a new take on rags, actually using socks,” explains says BAFTA lead stylist and London Hairdresser of the Year Philipp Haug. “In the evening, you wash your hair and then take multiple socks and wrap the hair around them to create a heatless wave.

“Try subdividing the hair into a horseshoe and lift the hair up away from the face and roll the hair around the sock away from the face then fold the sock back tucking the coil in to secure it.”

“It will dry overnight and give you a really nice loose Hollywood wave without using heat,” explains Haug.

To execute the perfect waves without heat, the key lies with your products. “Hollywood waves are all about sleek, uniform curls,” explains Oygur, so running a pomade or styling treatment through your hair will help give a professional-looking finish.

Philip Kingsley Elasti-Styler 5-in-1 Treatment, £30

Sixties style – with a twist

Sixties style has has had a renaissance in fashion, from bubble hems to polka-dot print, and hair is certainly no exception.

The Brigitte Bardot bombshell up-do is making a comeback, and it’s the perfect look for the party season.

“The easiest way to create this style is to blow dry your hair with a bit of volume by aiming the nozzle into the roots,” explains Haug.

“Section off the front section which can sit nicely around the face like a curtain fringe, then take a horseshoe section at the top of the head and backcomb the hair to create nice volume, then just brush it backwards and twist it, securing it with a pin.”

“Leave the long hair in the back out and put a bit of a wave or texture into it, giving a Sixties beehive but with a beautiful modern twist,” says Haug.

Finished with a simple black headband, you’re ready for an evening of glitz and glamour.

Shark SpeedStyle Pro FLEX 4-in-1 High-Velocity Hair Dryer System, £199.99, Boots

Accessorize Velvet Headband, £10

Slick ponytail

As is the way when it comes to the festive period – time often gets the better of us – and so the easiest and quickest style to pull together is the sleek and simple ponytail.

“Those with fine hair sometimes struggle with their curls falling out or their hair lacking volume,” explains hairstylist Blue Gibson. “For that reason, I would always recommend the slick-back bun as it looks really put together, and is very easy to maintain throughout the night!”

The style is simple to execute. Gibson says to “apply a small amount of gel or pomade to your hair, focusing on the roots and the hairline.” Then, using a comb, smooth the hairs down towards the nape of the neck.

Once the hair is gathered, tie it into a ponytail at the base of your hair, and secure with a hair tie or elastic.

Adored by the likes of Bella Hadid and Heidi Klum, the slicked-back pony can also give you a faux-face lift if you’re feeling the effects of the end-of-year slog.

LullaBellz Slick and Fix Styling Glue, £8, Look Fantastic

Fudge Professional Finish Skyscraper Extra Firm Hairspray, £8.50 (was £10), JustMyLook

When in doubt – put a bow on it

Bows were the most coveted embellishment of the year. With pleated skirts, pearls and ballet flats dominating the fashion scene, 2024’s ‘girlhood’ trend is tied up nicely with a pretty bow.

“Bows are emerging as a major trend,” says stylist at celebrity salon Taylor Taylor London, Zoe Adams. “Whether it’s oversized satin bows or dainty velvet ribbons, they add a festive touch to any hairstyle. ”

“For something quick yet stylish this season, pull your hair back into a polished bun and add an oversized scrunchie,” says Beauty Club London‘s lead stylist, Shady Harb. “Hair accessories are everywhere during party season and not only elevate a simple style but make it appear like you’ve spent hours on your hair”.

From plush velvet to silk and sequins – there’s an accessory to suit every style. If bows aren’t your thing – clips, slides and statement hairbands are anticipated to be the hot accessory for 2025.

Monsoon Embellished Velvet Bow Barrette Hair Clip, £12.60 (was £18)

Damson Madder Green Check Broderie Scrunchie, £14 (was £28)