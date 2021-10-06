John Boyega partners with H&M on sustainable menswear collection

High street retailer H&M has announced an upcoming sustainable menswear collection in collaboration with London-born actor John Boyega.

Boyega, who is most well-known for his role in the Star Wars franchise, has worked with the brand to create an autumn/winter line featuring colourful knitwear, checked overcoats, a chunky grass green cardigan and floral cargo trousers.

Launching in stores and online on 28 October, items in Edition by John Boyega, as the collection is named, have been made using materials such as recycled wool, vegan leather and organic cotton.

John Boyega models his new H&M collection (H&M)

Other products in the collection include a patchwork denim jacket crafted from pieces of pre-loved denim garments, a checked coat made from Italian recycled wool, a striped shirt, and a burgundy puffer jacket.

T-shirts in the collection have been emblazoned with a graphic of the Earth and the statement: “A better present leads to a better future.”

“I’m excited to collaborate with H&M on a collection that aligns my passions with purpose,” Boyega said in a statement.

“Sustainability to me means thinking about longevity for the benefit of those coming after us.”

Ross Lydon, head of menswear design at H&M, said the Swedish brand is proud to have collaborated on a “contemporary, more sustainable collection for men”.

John Boyega models his new collection in partnership with H&M (H&M)

He added: “John Boyega is a brave leader of a generation that’s speaking up for change, believing there’s a better way to treat each other and the planet.”

In an interview with GQ this week, Boyega said he wanted to “subtly hint” at his Nigerian heritage in the H&M collection through patterns and prints.

He added: “I wear these wildly-patterned [Nigerian] robes in the house that I’ll never show anyone else that I rock, but they’re amazing. I love a loose fit; they’re so comfortable.”

Boyega also described fashion as a “good way” of being personally responsible for his own sustainability and carbon output.

“Let’s face it, people can’t always be sustainable in every aspect of their lives,” he said.

“With your fashion choices you can be better more easily, as there are so many brands doing good stuff, or you can learn to reuse. I wanted that to be intrinsic to the H&M collection.”