John Legend is launching his own skincare line for darker skin

John Legend is set to release his own range of skincare that will focus on the needs of darker skin, in partnership with LS-based company A-Frame Brands.

The “Ordinary People” singer has yet to put a name to his skincare line, but revealed to Fortune magazine that he chose to collaborate with A-Frame to create “something that is affordable and accessible to all kinds of people”.

He said: “Everybody has skin, and everybody cares about their skin, and everybody cares about presenting themselves well in every situation, whether it’s family, community, or wherever they are.

“It’s such an important part of who they are and how they present themselves to the world, and how they feel.”

Legend’s skincare line is still in development and will meet the needs of melanin-rich skin, which the singer said is “necessary for so many reasons”.

A-Frame was founded in 2019 by US actor Hill Harper and entrepreneur Ari Bloom and aims to “create products for people who need them the most”, especially marginalised communities.

The company launched sunscreen brand Kinlo with tennis star Naomi Osaka last year and are in the midst of developing a baby care line with Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade.

Legend said he chose A-Frame because the company is “concerned with making the world a better place, concerned with listening to a myriad of voices who are often marginalised and left behind, concerned about creating something that is affordable and accessible to all kinds of people, truly loves people of colour and wants to provide people of colour with the care that we deserve”.

People with darker skin are affected by certain skin conditions with more frequency and severity, such as hyperpigmentation, keloids and eczema

According to the National Eczema Association, eczema is more common in black Americans, with genetic and environmental factors influencing one’s risk of developing the skin condition.

Dr Naana Boakye, dermatology director at A-Frame, told Fortune that melain-rich skin tends to be more dry than non-melanin-rich skin, but many brands do not take this into account.

“So, the product development team and I are very intentional about what ingredients we put into our products because it can impact our skin,” she said.