Johnny Depp ‘signs seven-figure fragrance deal’: ‘Dior would roll in his grave’
Dior has reportedly signed the actor for a multi-year contract
Johnny Depp has reportedly signed a multi-year, seven-figure contract with Dior.
The contract will see Depp pocket a reported US$1m (£868,000) for returning as the face of Sauvage fragrance for men.
To announce the deal, Dior posted a video of Depp on stage in Paris where he performed with Jeff Beck.
The caption of the post read: “Watch @johnnydepp as he takes the stage at @olympiahall in Paris, the legendary concert venue where he saw @vanessa.paradis and introduced his kids to @bobdylan. Like Sauvage, it represents the idea of something fearless yet human. By: @gregwilliamsphotography.”
While Depp had never been dropped by Dior during the defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, which Depp won, the post is a sign that the brand intends to continue its relationship with the actor.
Fans were quick to comment on Dior’s post, with one person writing: “Love your support for Johnny.”
Another added: “Dior supporting legends,” while a third said: “Dior y’all real for stayin with JD the whole time.”
However, some fans of the brand weren’t so keen on the news, with one person on Twitter writing: “Christian Dior would roll in his grave knowing Johnny Depp is the ambassador for his fragrance. #BoycottDior.”
The video came after Dior posted teaser shots of the campaign showing Depp at the Paris show.
“Backstage at @olympiahall before the last show. Fearless yet human, just like Sauvage,” one set of images was captioned.
The brand included a quote from Depp on another post promoting the fragrance that read: “Sauvage brings me a lot of memories, a lot of shows. Things that you smelled growing up that if I smell it, it takes me right back and I see the person that used to wear it. It’s a sense memory, so a smell can make you travel.”
The Independent has contacted Dior for comment.
