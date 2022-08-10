Johnny Depp ‘signs seven-figure fragrance deal’: ‘Dior would roll in his grave’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Johnny Depp has reportedly signed a multi-year, seven-figure contract with Dior.

The contract will see Depp pocket a reported US$1m (£868,000) for returning as the face of Sauvage fragrance for men.

To announce the deal, Dior posted a video of Depp on stage in Paris where he performed with Jeff Beck.

The caption of the post read: “Watch @johnnydepp as he takes the stage at @olympiahall in Paris, the legendary concert venue where he saw @vanessa.paradis and introduced his kids to @bobdylan. Like Sauvage, it represents the idea of something fearless yet human. By: @gregwilliamsphotography.”

While Depp had never been dropped by Dior during the defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, which Depp won, the post is a sign that the brand intends to continue its relationship with the actor.

Fans were quick to comment on Dior’s post, with one person writing: “Love your support for Johnny.”

Another added: “Dior supporting legends,” while a third said: “Dior y’all real for stayin with JD the whole time.”

However, some fans of the brand weren’t so keen on the news, with one person on Twitter writing: “Christian Dior would roll in his grave knowing Johnny Depp is the ambassador for his fragrance. #BoycottDior.”

The video came after Dior posted teaser shots of the campaign showing Depp at the Paris show.

“Backstage at @olympiahall before the last show. Fearless yet human, just like Sauvage,” one set of images was captioned.

The brand included a quote from Depp on another post promoting the fragrance that read: “Sauvage brings me a lot of memories, a lot of shows. Things that you smelled growing up that if I smell it, it takes me right back and I see the person that used to wear it. It’s a sense memory, so a smell can make you travel.”

The Independent has contacted Dior for comment.