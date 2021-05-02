Jourdan Dunn says she gets paid less than white models because of her ‘skin tone’

Jourdan Dunn has said she gets paid less than white models who rose to fame around the same time as her because of her “skin tone”.

In an interview on the TTYA Talks podcast, the Britishmodel, who was discovered in Primark at the age of 15, explained how she has started speaking out and asking for what she wants.

“Even for me now it’s just owning your voice and knowing your worth,” she said.

“I remember the girls I came up with, like my best friends in the industry, Cara [Delevingne] and Karlie [Kloss], I know their rate was different to my rate, even though we were doing the same jobs.”

Dunn continued: “When I think about that it’s so f****d up, like what is the difference? But clearly the difference is the skin tone.

“But now I know my worth and I’m going to ask for it.”

The 30-year-old model went on to explain how she always looked up to fellow model, Chanel Iman, in terms of how she behaved at fashion shows.

“Backstage at shows, Chanel would say if she didn’t like something with her hair and make-up,” she said.

“I would normally just hold it in and then be in the bathroom and try to change it as I didn’t want to offend anyone.

“But seeing her do that, I realised at the end of the day I am a brand and I need to look a certain way and I need to make sure I look good in a way that’s not disrespectful.”

Dunn added that she is always keen to bring more diversity to fashion shoots.

“Now when I have the creative direction of being able to choose who I want on shoots, I always make sure I bring on black young creatives,” she said.